The Broker Public Portal Appoints New Chairman and Welcomes Three Additional Board Members to Drive Innovation and Growth

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Broker Public Portal (BPP), a collaborative venture between real estate brokerages and MLSs to create a national consumer home search experience that connects home searchers directly with the listing agent, proudly announces the appointment of a new Chairman and several distinguished individuals to its esteemed board of directors. This strategic move marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey towards continued innovation and expansion.



Under the guidance of the newly appointed Chairman, Dana Strandmo, who is also Chief Administrative Officer of HomeServices of America, the BPP is poised to further strengthen its position and drive groundbreaking initiatives. Strandmo is a seasoned industry veteran who is also known for his previous role as general counsel providing legal advice and guidance to HomeServices from its inception. With an impressive track record of successful leadership and a deep understanding of legal real estate dynamics, Chairman Strandmo brings invaluable expertise to the company.

"I am honored to accept the position as the new Chairman of the Broker Public Portal and work alongside such accomplished brokerage professionals and MLS Executives on the board,” said Dana Strandmo. “Together, we will harness the collective knowledge and experience to drive innovation, push boundaries and lead the BPP to new heights of success."

Joining the board are the following accomplished professionals (in alphabetical order), each recognized for their exceptional achievements and unique perspectives:

AnneMarie DeCatsye, CEO of Canopy Realtor® Association and Canopy MLS: Named in the Swanepoel Power 200 report since 2018 as one of the most powerful people in real estate, she serves on the MLS Roundtable, realtor.com MLS Advisory Board and is the corporate secretary for the MLS Grid.

Charlie F. Hunt, President of HUNT Real Estate: Hunt is involved in the local and state real estate community serving on the New York State Multiple Listing Service Board of Directors, as a Director and Secretary for the Upstate New York Real Estate Information Service, Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, Greater Rochester Association of Realtors and Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.

Dave Wetzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of MLSListings: Prior to his current role, Wetzel made his mark as a Silicon Valley software and technology executive, with companies such as IBM, Siemens, and Cisco Systems, in positions spanning Product Management, Marketing, Software Architecture, and Software Development. He is also designated CMLX3 (Certified Multiple Listings Expert) which is the most comprehensive MLS industry leadership program.

"We are thrilled to welcome AnneMarie, Charlie and Dave, as well as our new Chairman Dana," said Rebecca Jensen, freshly appointed Vice Chair of Broker Public Portal. "We collaborate with a dedicated team composed of seasoned leaders representing the nation’s finest brokerages and MLSs, who are committed to helping real estate professionals serve consumers on their quest to achieve homeownership,” added Jensen.

Their collective expertise across various domains will serve as a catalyst for transformative growth and empower the BPP to embrace emerging technologies and seize new opportunities in the landscape of this dynamic collaboration of brokerage and MLSs.

“Each industry expert that the BPP is composed of will lean on their technology expertise and leadership skills to continue to execute on its mission - to deliver a consumer experience provided by people who sell homes not ads,” said Chairman Strandmo.

For a full list of the board members, visit the BPP Leadership page.

ABOUT BROKER PUBLIC PORTAL

Broker Public Portal (BPP) is owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs to deliver a better home search experience, with the same comprehensive, real-time MLS data used by real estate professionals – the people who list and sell homes, not ads. The BPP mission is guided by delivering a national home search platform powered by real-time MLS data and following Fair Display Guidelines.

Broker Public Portal, LLC was founded in 2014 and operated under the Homesnap brand through our joint venture from January 2017 to October 2022. Broker Public Portal serves more than 120+ MLSs representing 850,000 real estate agents and brokers.

Learn more at BrokerPublicPortal.com .

