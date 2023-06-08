New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466633/?utm_source=GNW

The global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2022 to $5.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.08%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market is expected to reach $6.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.44%.



Organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs are medications used to suppress the immune system of a transplant recipient to prevent rejection of the transplanted organ.



North America was the largest region in the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main classes of organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs are calcineurin inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, mtor inhibitor, steroids, and others.Calcineurin is an enzyme that plays a vital role in activating T-cells, immune cells that can attack transplanted organs.



Calcineurin inhibitors are immunosuppressant drugs that are used to prevent organ rejection in patients receiving organ transplants. It is used in transplant of heart, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and others and distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The increasing demand for organ transplantation will boost the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market.Organ transplantation is a surgical procedure in which a diseased or damaged organ in a person’s body is replaced with a healthy organ from a donor.



Organ transplantation is a life-saving procedure that replaces damaged or failed organs with healthy organs from a donor.Immunosuppressant drugs are essential to prevent the rejection of transplanted organs, which can lead to organ rejection.



The availability and effectiveness of immunosuppressant drugs are essential for the success of organ transplantation. For instance, in 2021, as per the data from the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), an international organisation, 144,302 organs were transplanted annually in 2021, an 11.3% increase over 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for organ transplantation will drive the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market forward.



Product innovation is a popular trend in the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market.Major companies operating in organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as combination therapy, to sustain in the market.



Combination therapy involving two or more immunosuppressant drugs is becoming more common, as it can provide greater immunosuppression while reducing the risk of side effects. For instance, in July 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human service, approved Prograf for use in combination with other immunosuppressant drugs for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving kidney, liver, or heart transplants. Prograf is an immunosuppressant, which was initially licensed to prevent organ rejection in patients undergoing liver transplants, later approved to prevent organ rejection in patients receiving kidney and heart transplants as well.



In September 2021, Sanofi S.A., a France-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company, acquired Kadmon Holdings for approximately $1.9 billion. Sanofi’s acquisition aims to expand its transplant business and pipeline by adding Kadmon’s immunosuppressant drug, Rezurock, which the US FDA recently approved for treating chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical firm that operates in organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs.



