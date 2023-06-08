Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry Report 2023-2026: Economic Impact of AI, Productivity Gains from AI, Increase in Consumer Demand, Job Loss or New Job Opportunities

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Industry - Forecast and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI market was valued at around $62.35 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 40% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

This report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, investors, researchers, and professionals seeking comprehensive insights into the global AI industry, its market dynamics, and future prospects.

In recent years, the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry has experienced remarkable growth and transformation, revolutionizing various sectors and driving technological advancements. The industry has witnessed significant investments, with both established tech giants and emerging start-ups contributing to its development.

Multiple sectors have been rapidly adopting AI technologies to enhance their operations and decision-making processes. Industries such as healthcare, finance, military, and retail have all shown significant interest and investment in AI applications.

While North America remains a prominent market for AI, with the United States being a key contributor to the industry, Europe and the Asia Pacific region have also witnessed substantial growth and adoption of AI technologies.

Looking ahead, the global AI market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by many emerging technologies. Moreover, the market outlook highlights the potential for AI to reshape industries further, opening up new possibilities and creating exciting opportunities for businesses worldwide.

The publisher presents a comprehensive analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry in its research report Global Artificial Intelligence Industry - Forecast and Analysis 2023.

The report contains the following:

It delves into the various aspects of AI, including its definition, evolution, and working principles. The report explores the differentiation between AI, machine learning, and deep learning, while highlighting the significance and potential impact of AI across industries.

With an extensive market analysis, the report offers insights into the current state and future growth of the global AI industry up to 2026. It examines market segmentation, trends, and the impact of COVID-19 on AI adoption.

The technology landscape section outlines the key components such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and emerging technologies in AI.

To provide a holistic view, the report conducts a SWOT analysis, PEST analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis of the AI industry.

The regulatory landscape and regional analysis sections shed light on the global regulatory environment and the adoption of AI across different regions. The report also presents case studies and examples of real-world applications of AI, ranging from deepfake detection to speech recognition and automatic translation.

The report covers the major AI markets worldwide, including China, Germany, India, Japan, the United States, and others, highlighting their contributions to the AI industry. It examines investment trends, corporate investment, and the rise of AI start-ups.

Strategic recommendations are provided for market entry, growth strategies, partnerships, and collaborations in the AI industry. The report identifies key technology trends such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) that are driving AI advancements. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of addressing AI bias and ethical considerations.

The research concludes with a market outlook, highlighting future applications and emerging trends in the AI industry.

The competitive landscape section showcases major industry players, including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Baidu, Google, IBM, Nvidia, Microsoft, and others.

