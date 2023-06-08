Global Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitters for Optical Fiber Communications Markets, 2022-2023 & 2032: A Growing Market Driven by FTTx /FTTH and Trends in Commodity Manufacturing Processes

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Splitters for Optical Fiber Communications: Global Market Forecast & Analysis, 2022 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis and forecast of global market consumption of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) splitters used in optical fiber communication applications. For the purposes of this study, the publisher specifically addresses the PLC splitter, using waveguide circuits and aligned fiber optic pigtails, integrated inside a package.

The information is presented in easy-to-follow illustrations and text. The reasons for the forecasted trends are discussed. The report also outlines the market research methodology followed and the key assumptions made. Terms, acronyms, and abbreviations used are defined.

A list of selected optical fiber PLC splitter manufacturers and related companies is provided, along with a description of the types of PLC splitters and related technologies that they address. The technology trends of other pertinent fiber optic components and devices in the fiber optic marketplace are presented.

This report provides a detailed market and technology analysis of PLC splitters, which are largely driven by FTTx / Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and are trending toward commodity manufacturing processes.

PLC splitters will continue to contribute an essential role in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks by allowing a single passive optical network (PON) interface to be shared among many subscribers.

PLC splitters are available in compact sizes; therefore, they can be used in aerial apparatus, pedestals, or in-ground as well as rack-mount or other module-based value-added products. Installation is simple using a variety of connector types or splicing.

Optical communication networks combine voice, audio, data at high and low speeds, video, television (including interactive 3D high-resolution television), and another specialized transmission into a single integrated infrastructure. Included within the infrastructure are business Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, unified messaging, web-assisted call centers, and a variety of small-business infrastructures.

Residential use includes smart TV (Internet-based TV), cloud-based video on demand (Netflix/Amazon), e-commerce, small office/home office telecommuting, advertising, medical monitoring, elder care monitoring, childcare monitoring, and home and office security. Most existing communications will be built upon an Internet backbone during this study. The reasons for this transition are rooted in demand. Customers are demanding greater speed, more functionality, and reliability, and naturally, they expect "perfect" quality of service.

Planar waveguide circuits (PWCs) also referred to as planar lightwave circuits (PLCs), incorporate numerous active and passive functional uses for packaged modules. The long-term trend is for a larger share of discrete-circuit (single-function) based PWCs/PLCs to be displaced by equivalent performance hybrid (multiple-function) planar devices.

The majority of optical functions, such as splitters, variable optical attenuators (VOAs), and array waveguides (AWGs) are currently developed and implemented forming discrete (single function/monolithic) component integration. The combination of the packaging and integrated optics aspects of PWC technology provides for an attractive and powerful technology for devices/modules, which will hold multiple (two or more) functions (integrated multifunction devices); thereby, reducing size, weight, and cost versus larger, bulkier discrete devices/modules.

As the demand for larger quantities of optical communication components evolve, technologies, which are friendly to automation assembly processes, will have a competitive manufacturing/cost advantage. Use of silicon wafers, for example, draws extensively on the mass-production techniques of the commercial integrated circuit (IC) production whelm, since the fabrication of PWCs incorporates many of the same pieces of equipment and processes.

Fiber-to-the-Home passive optical networks (FTTH/PONs) integrated PLCs, with multiple functions, have promise for a sizable market. The biplexer is an all-in-one transponder that includes the two wavelengths, 1310nm upstream and 1490nm downstream, is one end-use modules based on planar waveguide technology that is required for PON. And some networks will use a 1550nm wavelength for a cable TV overlay, creating the need for triplexers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PLC Splitter Market Forecast Overview

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Fiber Optic Networks

1.3 Barriers to Growth in the US Military/Government Sector

1.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Brief



2. PLC Splitter Market Forecast, by Fabrication-Level and Port-Count Configuration

2.1 Overview

2.2 PLC Splitter - Component Device (compact devices)

2.3 PLC Splitter Modules



3. PLC Splitter Market Forecast, by Fabrication-Level, Split Ratio and Application

3.1 Overview

3.2 Passive Optical Network (PON) - FTTX Networks / Service Providers (Telco/CATV)

3.3 Fiber Optic Test/Measurement & Specialty Applications

3.4 Private Enterprise Networks

3.5 Harsh Environment (Military, Industrial, Other)



4. PLC Splitter Technology

4.1 Overview

4.2 PLC Splitter - Component Device (tube or compact box)

4.3 PLC Splitter Modules



5. Company Profiles - Selected PLC Splitters or Related Technology

NeoPhotonics Corporation (also see: Lumentum Operations LLC)

Go!Foton (NSG)

Sindi Technologies Co., Ltd.

DAYTAI Network Technologies Company, Ltd (Hangzhou)

LEONI

Melbye Skandinavia (Raycore)

Kington Optic Company, Ltd. (Shenzhen)

Gould Fiber Optics (a G&H Company)

Sun Telecom Comunication Company Limited

Fujikura Limited

6. Research and Analysis Methodology

6.1 Research and Analysis Methodology

6.2 Assumptions of the PLC Splitter Market Forecast



7. Market Analysis & Forecast Data Base (Excel Explanation)

