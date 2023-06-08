United States Subject Guide to Books in Print 2023-2024: Track Down Titles on Every Subject Imaginable and Locate Current Topics that are Capturing the Interest of the Nation's Readers

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subject Guide to Books in Print 2023-2024" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Subject Guide to Books in Print, now in its 67th edition, is an incredibly valuable tool for expanding literature collections and new curriculum areas. This important resource allows users to track down titles on every subject imaginable and locate current topics that are capturing the interest of the nation's readers.

This new edition, with hundreds of thousands more entries than the previous edition, is a vital resource for any librarian. This reference tool allows users to track down any book - even hard-to-find titles from small presses. With so many titles conveniently arranged by subject area, finding the key information readers need to track down their favorite books has never been easier.

Just as in previous years, 2023/2024's Subject Guide to Books in Print contains three key indexes across six volumes: Subject, Publisher Name, and Wholesaler/Distributor Name. All indexes are presented alphabetically, ensuring effortless research for the user.

Volume I of the Subject Guide begins with a special "How to Use" section, with information on Compilation, Data Acquisition, ISBN Agency, SAN (Standard Address Number), and more, followed by enlarged sample entries for the Subject Index, Publisher Name Index, and Wholesaler & Distributor Name Index. Next come lists of Publisher Country Codes, Country Sequence, Language Codes, and Abbreviations, making sure users can quickly and efficiently navigate this guide.

The remainder of Volume I is comprised of the Subject Index, which continues through Volume II, Volume III, Volume IV, Volume V, and the beginning of Volume VI. All subject categorization in this Index is based primarily on Library of Congress subject headings. Many headings were consolidated where they seemed too cumbersome for the Guide, so some books have been assigned to a single category, while other books have been assigned two, three, or more headings.

Every entry in this Index contains definitive information about each title, including Subject Heading, Title, Contributor, Edition, Publication Year, Number of Pages, Grade, Binding Type, ISBN, and Publisher. In addition, many subject headings contain "See Also" subject suggestions, so users will never have trouble locating the appropriate category they need.

The Publisher Name Index follows in Volume VI, and each entry provides important company details such as Publisher Name, ISBN Prefixes, Division, CIP Identifier, SAN, Distributors, and Contact Information. The Guide finally closes with the Wholesaler & Distributor Name Index, providing key components such as Distributor Name, ISBN Prefix, Division, SAN, and Contact Information.

For 67 consecutive years, the Subject Guide to Books in Printhas served as a top-shelf resource for librarians and their young patrons across the country. With titles on file, this updated reference tool continues to provide valuable, detailed information on all types of books far and wide.

Key Topics Covered:

How to use Subject Guide to Books in Print

Publisher Country Codes

Country Sequence

Language Codes

Key to Abbreviations

Volumes

Volume 1- Subject Guide A - Collage

Volume 2- Subject Guide Collagen - FHA

Volume 3- Subject Guide Fiat - LC

Volume 4 - Subject Guide Leach - Phytotherapy

Volume 5 - Subject Guide Pi - TDD

Volume 6 - Subject Guide Tea - Zymotic

