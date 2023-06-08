Intrathecal Pumps Market to Garner $622.68 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intrathecal pumps market is expected to grow from USD 384.59 million in 2021 to USD 622.68 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In the treatment of chronic pain, intrathecal injection is becoming more and more crucial. Intrathecal pumps offer carefully controlled and extended medication delivery throughout the body to treat several chronic conditions, such as the pain associated with cancer and multiple sclerosis. The intrathecal pump and catheters are surgically inserted under the skin to deliver the medication directly into the spinal cord and relieve pain. Additionally, using very little power, these pumps are accurate, portable, and simple. In cases where large doses of opioids or morphine are required or when treating cancer pain, pain following failed surgeries, or other conditions, intrathecal pumps are frequently employed. These surgically implanted pumps use a catheter to deliver medicine to the patient's cerebrospinal fluid in the spinal cord. They are positioned just below the abdomen's skin. Because of this, the pump can deliver drugs at a more accurate dose than oral drugs. The exceptionally efficient intrathecal pump can reduce chronic pain in patients with cancer and other related disorders.



Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12865



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR 5.50% 2030 Value Projection USD 622.68 Million Base Year 2021 Historical Data for 2019 to 2020 No. of Pages 235 Segments covered Type, Application, Regions Regional Segmentation Analysis North America emerged as the largest market for the global intrathecal pumps market, with a 37.28% share of the market revenue in 2021.

Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/intrathecal-pumps-market-12865



The morphine segment dominated the market with market revenue of USD 95.83 million in 2021



The type segment is divided into bupivacaine, morphine, baclofen, ziconotide, clonidine, and others. The morphine segment dominated the market with a market revenue of USD 95.83 million in 2021. Morphine is the gold standard in intrathecal drug administration because of its strong affinity for receptors, stability, and lengthy history of use. Additionally, the American FDA has approved the use of morphine to treat prolonged intrathecal pain. Long-term intrathecal morphine also has fewer side effects than systemic opioids, which is anticipated to fuel this market's growth.



The pain segment dominated the market with market revenue of USD 223.13 million in 2021



The application segment is divided into pain and spasticity. The pain segment dominated the market with a revenue of USD 223.13 million in 2021. The rising frequency of acute and chronic disorders, including diseases that cause chronic pain and failed back surgery syndrome, is one of the primary factors driving the segment's expansion. Therefore, intrathecal pumps are the best option for those with painful conditions.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12865



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the market in 2021 with a share of 37.28%. The rise in the prevalence of disorders associated with chronic pain increased R&D expenditures, and the number of pain treatment facilities in the United States and Canada contributed significantly to the region's growth.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players in the market include Smiths Medical, tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Medallion Therapeutics, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Abbott, Flowonix Medical Inc., Dfffurect Corporation, among others.



About the report:



The global intrathecal pumps market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Buy This Report (235 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12865/single



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com