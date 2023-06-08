New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Implantable Defibrillators Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466630/?utm_source=GNW

The global implanted defibrillator market is expected to grow from $5.26 billion in 2022 to $5.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The implanted defibrillator market is expected to reach $6.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.24%.



The implantable defibrillator market consists of sales of epicardial implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, substernal implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, and single-chamber ICD with atrial sensing.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An implantable defibrillator refers to a small, battery-operated device inserted into the chest to help regulate abnormal heart rhythms. It continuously monitors the heart’s rhythm, and if it detects a dangerous or irregular rhythm, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm.



North America was the largest region in the implantable defibrillators market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of implantable defibrillators are single chambered implantable defibrillators, dual chambered implantable defibrillators, and biventricular implantable defibrillators.Single-chamber implantable defibrillators refer to implantable defibrillators with only one right ventricular ICD shocking coil lead that is placed inside the heart’s right ventricle.



The single-chamber ICD continuously monitors the patient’s heart rate and rhythm, and it can deliver electrical shocks to the heart. The main procedure are trans-venous implantable defibrillators and subcutaneous implantable defibrillators, used by hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users.



The increase in the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest is expected to boost the growth of the implantable defibrillators market.Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) refers to a condition where the heart stops beating unexpectedly.



Implantable defibrillators can provide lifesaving therapy by detecting and correcting abnormal heart rhythms that can lead to SCA.For instance, according to a report published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, a US-based medical journal, SCD causes 185,000 to 450,000 deaths annually in the US population or 7% to 18% of all fatalities.



Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest is driving the growth of the implantable defibrillators market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the implantable defibrillators market.Major companies operating in the implantable defibrillators market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, Abott, a US-based healthcare company specializing in cardiovascular devices, launched Gallant ICD and CRT with Bluetooth connectivity and continuous remote monitoring.These devices are unique for their long battery life, MRI compatibility, Bluetooth technology, and new patient smartphone app for enhanced remote monitoring.



This means patients with these devices can receive updates about their heart health remotely, and healthcare providers can monitor their condition in real-time.The Gallant devices are designed to provide personalized therapy and are equipped with advanced algorithms that can help detect abnormal heart rhythms and deliver appropriate therapy.



Bluetooth connectivity allows patients to connect their devices to their smartphone, which can then transmit data to their healthcare provider for analysis.



In December 2022, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., a US-based company that manufactures healthcare products and provides related services, acquired Abiomed for $16.6 billion. This acquisition enabled Johnson & Johnson MedTech to add heart recovery technologies to its globally market-leading Biosense Webster electrophysiology business, expanding its portfolio in the cardiovascular areas with the fastest growth. Abiomed is a US-based provider of cardiovascular medical technology with a unique portfolio for treating heart failure and coronary artery disease and operates in the implantable defibrillator.



The countries covered in the implantable defibrillators market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The implantable defibrillators market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides implantable defibrillators market statistics, including implantable defibrillators industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a implantable defibrillators market share, detailed implantable defibrillators market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the implantable defibrillators industry. This implantable defibrillators market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

