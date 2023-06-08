New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Exosome Research Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466629/?utm_source=GNW





The global exosome research market is expected to grow from $156.40 million in 2022 to $210.62 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The exosome research market is expected to reach $660.68 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.1%.



The exosome research market consists of sales of exosome research tools, exosome isolation and detection tools, exosome marker antibodies, and exosome biomarkers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Exosomes refer to the smallest EVs (extracellular vesicles) and are of particular interest in the tumor microenvironment (TME), where they have been shown to directly mediate angiogenesis, tumor metastasis, and immunosuppression. EVs can be classified into three main groups based on size, biogenesis, and function.



North America was the largest region in the exosome research market in 2022. The regions covered in the exosome research market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of exosome research include kits and reagents, instruments and others.Kits and reagents refer to the test kits that can be used in a lab setting or out in the field to find specific compounds.



It is mainly used for indications such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases and others and for applications such as biomarkers, vaccine development, tissue regeneration and others. It is used by end-users such as academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and hospitals and clinical testing laboratories.



The increased incidence of chronic medical diseases is expected to propel the growth of the exosome research market going forward.Chronic diseases typically last three months or longer and can deteriorate over time.



Cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis are among the most common chronic diseases.It has been demonstrated that infections can use exosome release as a means of infection by altering the exosomes produced by the host to avoid detection by the immune system, thus driving demand for exosome research.



Exosomes help to treat various diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and inflammatory conditions.For instance, in July 2022, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency defined that every 6 out of 10 Americans have chronic diseases, and 4 out of 10 adults are suffering from more than two chronic diseases, like chronic lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.



Therefore, the increased incidence of chronic medical diseases will drive the growth of the exosome research market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the exosome research market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products to grow in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Cell Guidance Systems, a UK-based company, launched instant exosomes and the LipoQ assay.Instant exosomes are a subtype of extracellular vesicles (EV), lipid membrane-enclosed compartments ranging in size from 50 to 1,000 nm in diameter.



EVs are released from every cell type and tissue, and their contents are highly diverse. LipoQ is based on the sulfo-phospo-vanillin method, which measures the lipid content of unsaturated fatty acids within a sample.



In November 2021, Lonza, a Switzerland-based manufacturing company, acquired Codiak BioSciences for $65 million.This acquisition is expected to create a Centre of Excellence for the advancement of exosome manufacturing technologies.



The Centre of Excellence will make use of the advantages of both businesses to advance the production, purification, and analytics of exosomes while offering Lonza customers services for the development of exosome assays and processes, analytics, and manufacturing. Codiak BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm established in the United States that is pioneering the development of exosome-based medicines.



The countries covered in the exosome research market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The exosome research market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides exosome research market statistics, including exosome research industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an exosome research market share, detailed exosome research market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the exosome research industry. This exosome research market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

