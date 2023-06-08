COMPASS SELF STORAGE ENTERS THE GREATER HOUSTON MARKET WITH ACQUISITION IN SPRING, TX

Cleveland, Ohio, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of their newest self storage center, located at 25528 Aldine Westfield Road in Spring, Texas. This acquisition marks the company’s entrance into the Houston market. Within Texas, Compass Self Storage has eight other storage centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company has over 100 locations nationwide.

The newest Compass Self Storage location offers easy access, drive up units and a variety of unit sizes. It also features climate controlled units, individual access control and has 24-hour digital surveillance. This storage center also offers truck rental, outdoor parking spaces and is fully fenced.

“The acquisition of this self storage center marks an entrance into a market where we feel we can help many residential and commercial customers with our ‘one-stop shop’ approach to moving and storage. Customers can rent a storage space of the size that they need and find the proper boxes and packing supplies for their items. We also offer truck rental and partner with local moving companies to help make the moving and storage process as easy as possible,” stated Todd Amsdell, President/CEO.

Charles “Chico” LeClaire and Dave Knobler from The LeClair Group of Marcus & Millichap brokered and facilitated the transaction.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

###

Attachment