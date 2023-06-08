Aclarion Announces Statistically Significant Nociscan® Cost-Effectiveness Abstract Presented at ISASS Annual Meeting

Nociscan cost-effectiveness abstract highlights dominance over provocative discography and can save the US healthcare system $283M to $441M annually.

The International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) Annual Meeting was held June 1-3, 2023.

ISASS Policy Statement on Lumbar Spinal Fusion Surgery acknowledges MR Spectroscopy as an effective alternative to provocative discography.

BROOMFIELD, CO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today their Nociscan cost-effectiveness abstract was presented at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The cost-effectiveness study comparing Nociscan to provocative discography was performed at the Center for Disruptive Musculoskeletal Innovations (CDMI) through a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant sponsored by Aclarion. The abstract highlights that Nociscan statistically dominates provocative discography (PD) because PD is both more costly and less effective.

"An evidence-based process for accurate identification of a source for low back pain is valuable to improve cost-effectiveness of operative and non-operative management strategies," said Leslie Wilson, PhD, Professor in the Department of Medicine and the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at University of California San Francisco. “The economic model includes a decision-tree comparing Nociscan with PD based on a comprehensive set of peer-reviewed data. The incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) confirms that Nociscan statistically dominates PD, with a Monte Carlo sensitivity analysis illustrating Nociscan dominates over a wide willingness-to-pay range. In total, Nociscan can save the US healthcare system from $283M to $441M annually.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem, with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Conventional imaging and diagnostics provide valuable structural information but struggle to identify the source of the pathogenic pain. Low surgical success rates (41-57%)1,2 are common especially for patients suffering from Discogenic Chronic Low Back Pain (DCLP).

“We are pleased with the cost-effectiveness abstract results,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer at Aclarion. “We believe the results illustrating Nociscan’s outperformance over provocative discography will be important to our physician customers and their patients, but will also speak clearly to the payer community, who are constantly challenged to reconcile the health outcomes achieved for the dollars they spend; the value in healthcare.”

Aclarion will be attending the American Society for Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN), July 13-16, 2023 in Miami, FL where their health economics outcomes Abstract will be highlighted. For information about ASPN 2023, please visit: https://aspnpain.com/aspn-annual-conference-july-2023/

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

