Vaccine Adjuvants Global Market Report 2023

The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2022 to $1.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach $2.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The vaccine adjuvants market consists of sales of adjuvant emulsions, pathogen components, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and saponin-based adjuvants.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Vaccine adjuvants are compounds or ingredients used in vaccines that enhance the body’s immunogenic response to antigens that lack immunostimulatory capabilities and help to create a stronger immune response.



North America was the largest region in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the vaccine adjuvants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products of vaccine adjuvants are adjuvant emulsions, pathogen components, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and others such as saponin-based adjuvants.An adjuvant emulsion is a mixture of two or more ordinarily immiscible liquids.



The route of application includes human vaccine adjuvants and veterinary vaccine adjuvants administered through oral, intramuscular, intranasal, subcutaneous, and intradermal routes to treat cancer, infectious diseases, and other diseases including zoonotic diseases.



The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market going forward.Infectious diseases refer to infections caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites.



Vaccines are used to treat these infectious diseases such as hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), HIV, malaria, syphilis, and brucellosis. For instance, according to the 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) report, an estimated 10.6 million people are infected with tuberculosis globally in 2021, 1.6 million died, and 1.5 million people acquired HIV in 2021 while 650,000 people lost their lives due to it. Therefore, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases will drive the vaccine adjuvants market.



Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the vaccine adjuvants market.Many companies operating in the vaccine adjuvants market are looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Dynavax Technologies, a US-based biotech company partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop an adjuvanted plague vaccine using Dynavax’s CpG 1018 adjuvant. Furthermore, in September 2020, Valneva SE, a France-based biotech company, partnered with Dynavax, a US-based biotech company to produce an adjuvant for the COVID-19 vaccine.



In August 2022, GSK plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, acquired Affinivax Inc. for a deal amount of $3.3 billion. The acquisition of Affinivax strengthens GSK’s strategy to build a substantial portfolio of specialized novel drugs and vaccines. It comprises a next-generation 24-valent pneumococcal vaccine adjuvant (AFX3772), which is based on the incredibly ground-breaking Multiple Antigen Presenting System (MAPSTM) platform technology and is currently in phase II development. Affinivax Inc. is a UK-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the vaccine adjuvant market.



The countries covered in the vaccine adjuvants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The vaccine adjuvants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vaccine adjuvants market statistics, including the vaccine adjuvants industry's global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vaccine adjuvants market share, detailed vaccine adjuvants market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vaccine adjuvants industry. This vaccine adjuvants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

