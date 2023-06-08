Global Body-Worn Camera Systems Research Report 2023: Key Trends and Opportunities for Suppliers - Procurement and Program Updates to 2030

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body-Worn Camera Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global study assesses the use of body-worn camera solutions by law enforcement agencies. It identifies the key trends and opportunities for suppliers of these systems and highlights ongoing and upcoming procurement and program updates to 2030.
Law enforcement and public safety agencies increasingly adopt body-worn cameras to ensure transparency and accountability in policing. Body-worn cameras are critical for enhancing officer safety, reducing liability risks, and strengthening community trust.
The growth potential of the body-worn camera solutions market is significant, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies that allow agencies to streamline operations, manage video data more effectively, and derive actionable insights from video footage.
Several factors fuel the proliferation of body-worn cameras, including high-profile cases of police brutality, increased scrutiny of law enforcement activities, and rising demand for more transparency and accountability in policing. Technology advances make it possible for law enforcement agencies to deploy body-worn cameras with features such as live-streaming, automatic activation, and real-time alerts.
These capabilities help officers de-escalate situations, protect themselves and others, and provide real-time evidence in critical situations. In response to this demand, body-worn camera solutions vendors are developing advanced and scalable systems that can integrate with other technologies and offer greater functionality and flexibility.
As more law enforcement agencies adopt body-worn cameras, they will need to address challenges, including data privacy concerns, data management, and integration with existing systems. Effective data management will be critical to ensuring that body-worn camera footage is properly stored, accessed, and analyzed.
Agencies must be able to seamlessly integrate body-worn camera systems with existing infrastructure to derive maximum value from their investment. With the right approach, body-worn camera systems can be a transformative technology for law enforcement agencies in enhancing officer safety, performance, and accountability, ultimately bolstering public trust.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Body-worn Camera Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Cost of Body-worn Camera Systems and Data Management
- Data Flow in Law Enforcement
- Data Management Business Model for Body-worn Camera Systems
- Key Data Management Issues from Body-worn Camera Systems
- Effective Data Storage Guidelines
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Competitive Environment
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Technology
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Spending Forecast Analysis by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Market Size, Major Regional Players, Technology, and Customer Needs
- Hardware, DEM Software, and Storage Forecast Analysis
- Body-worn Camera Market - Hardware Technologies
- Digital Evidence Management Software
- Storage
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Cybersecurity of Digital Evidence Systems
- Flexible Business Models
- Integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
