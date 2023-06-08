Global Body-Worn Camera Systems Research Report 2023: Key Trends and Opportunities for Suppliers - Procurement and Program Updates to 2030

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body-Worn Camera Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global study assesses the use of body-worn camera solutions by law enforcement agencies. It identifies the key trends and opportunities for suppliers of these systems and highlights ongoing and upcoming procurement and program updates to 2030.

Law enforcement and public safety agencies increasingly adopt body-worn cameras to ensure transparency and accountability in policing. Body-worn cameras are critical for enhancing officer safety, reducing liability risks, and strengthening community trust.

The growth potential of the body-worn camera solutions market is significant, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies that allow agencies to streamline operations, manage video data more effectively, and derive actionable insights from video footage.

Several factors fuel the proliferation of body-worn cameras, including high-profile cases of police brutality, increased scrutiny of law enforcement activities, and rising demand for more transparency and accountability in policing. Technology advances make it possible for law enforcement agencies to deploy body-worn cameras with features such as live-streaming, automatic activation, and real-time alerts.

These capabilities help officers de-escalate situations, protect themselves and others, and provide real-time evidence in critical situations. In response to this demand, body-worn camera solutions vendors are developing advanced and scalable systems that can integrate with other technologies and offer greater functionality and flexibility.

As more law enforcement agencies adopt body-worn cameras, they will need to address challenges, including data privacy concerns, data management, and integration with existing systems. Effective data management will be critical to ensuring that body-worn camera footage is properly stored, accessed, and analyzed.

Agencies must be able to seamlessly integrate body-worn camera systems with existing infrastructure to derive maximum value from their investment. With the right approach, body-worn camera systems can be a transformative technology for law enforcement agencies in enhancing officer safety, performance, and accountability, ultimately bolstering public trust.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Body-worn Camera Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Cost of Body-worn Camera Systems and Data Management

Data Flow in Law Enforcement

Data Management Business Model for Body-worn Camera Systems

Key Data Management Issues from Body-worn Camera Systems

Effective Data Storage Guidelines

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Competitive Environment

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Technology

Spending Forecast Analysis

Spending Forecast by Region

Spending Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis - Market Size, Major Regional Players, Technology, and Customer Needs

Hardware, DEM Software, and Storage Forecast Analysis

Body-worn Camera Market - Hardware Technologies

Digital Evidence Management Software

Storage

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Cybersecurity of Digital Evidence Systems

Flexible Business Models

Integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9iagb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.