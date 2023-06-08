Driving Force: Global Crate Engines Market Size Set to Exceed $36.2 Billion by 2030 with a 5.5% CAGR

Tulsa, OK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Crate Engines Market By Fuel Type (Gasoline And Diesel), By Engine Type (New Engines, Rebuilt Engines, Remanufactured Engines, And Used Engines), By Capacity Type (600-1000 CC, 1000-3000 CC, 3000-5000 CC, And >5000 CC), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Crate Engines Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 23.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 36.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Crate Engines? How big is the Crate Engines Industry?

Definition of Crate Engines: The term "crate engine" refers to an internal combustion engine that has been assembled, tested, and is ready for operation before being packaged and marketed as a single unit. Usually, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or an aftermarket supplier will be the one to manufacture it, and it will be shipped in a crate or shipping container. Crate engines are meant to be quickly placed into cars or machinery, either as a replacement for pre-existing engines or as an upgrade to improve overall performance. Crate engines are available in a variety of sizes and configurations.

Crate Engines Market Coverage & Overview:

Crate engines are engines that have been fully constructed and are ready to be installed. These engines are normally purchased separately from the vehicle in which they will be used. Because it is typically transported in a wooden crate or box, this type of engine is referred to as a "crate" engine. Crate engines are extremely popular among people who are interested in automobiles, people who build performance vehicles, and individuals who are looking to replace an engine in their vehicle that is either worn out or lacks adequate power. Crate engines are intended to provide customers with a choice that is simple, dependable, and convenient for the purpose of engine replacements, performance enhancements, or custom projects.

They are typically obtainable in a variety of configurations, which may include a selection of different displacements, power outputs, and compatibility with a certain range of automobile makes and models. Crate engines are available for purchase from a variety of retailers, including those who specialise in the automotive industry, general manufacturers, and specialist shops. Crate engines are extremely popular in the aftermarket of the automotive industry because they provide an easy alternative for automobile enthusiasts who want to improve the overall performance of their vehicles. Crate engines offer a reliable and relatively uncomplicated choice for achieving higher horsepower and torque, and they may be used for a variety of projects, including the restoration of historic cars, the modification of muscle cars, and the construction of custom-built vehicles.

Global Crate Engines Market: Growth Factors

Improvements in performance are the primary factor in the expansion of the market.

Crate engines are purchased for a variety of reasons, but one of the most common is to improve the overall performance of the vehicle. When compared to factory engines, crate engines have higher horsepower and torque outputs. As a result, crate engines provide a considerable increase in acceleration, top speed, and the overall driving experience. Crate engines are a dependable and easy alternative that car enthusiasts who are passionate about performance and want to modify their vehicles resort to in order to meet their needs.

The growth of the market is driven by the customization and personalization of products.

The use of crate engines makes it possible for car builders and enthusiasts to personalise the appearance and performance of their vehicles. Individuals are able to select engines with specified displacements, power outputs, and compatibility with their car make and model when there is a large selection of crate engine options available to pick from. This feature of customisation is appealing to people who desire a one-of-a-kind and individualised experience behind the wheel that is adapted to their own needs and objectives in terms of performance. As a result, the process of customising and individualising crate engines is anticipated to be a primary driver of growth in the crate engine market during the course of the forthcoming year.

The growth of the crate engines market can be attributed to factors such as:

Automotive Enthusiasts and Performance Builders: There has been a significant uptick in the number of auto enthusiasts and performance builders that engage in the practise of personalising and improving their automobiles. Crate engines offer a practical solution to the problem of how to improve the performance of a vehicle by facilitating simple engine replacements or upgrades.

Growing Demand for High-Performance Vehicles: There has been an increase in the number of inquiries regarding high-performance automobiles that provide greater levels of speed, power, and acceleration. Because they offer strong and performance-oriented engine options, crate engines are an essential component in the process of satisfying this need.

Engine Replacement and Upgrades: As vehicles age or experience engine failures, engine replacements or upgrades become necessary. Compared to older engines, crate engines provide enhanced performance and durability, as well as reliability.

Availability of Diverse Options: The crate engines market offers a variety of engine types, horsepower ratings, gasoline types, and configurations. This allows consumers to select a motor that meets their particular needs and preferences.

Technological Advancements: Improvements in engine technologies, such as enhanced fuel efficiency, emissions control, and performance enhancements, have contributed to the expansion of the market for crate engines. Manufacturers continually incorporate innovative features and technologies into crate engines to satisfy the evolving needs of consumers.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 23.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 36.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Ford Racing, Chevrolet, Blueprint Engines, JEGS High Performance., EDELBROCK, LLC., Jasper Engines & Transmissions, Custom Crate Engines, ATK High Performance Engines, West Coast Engines, HARLEY-DAVIDSON, Yoshimura R&D of America, Inc. and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. among others. Key Segment By Fuel Type, By Engine Type, By Capacity Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Crate Engines Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global crate engines industry is segmented based on fuel type, engine type, capacity type, and region.

Based on the fuel type, the global market is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. The gasoline segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gasoline crate engines are popular among enthusiasts looking to enhance the performance of their vehicles. These engines offer increased horsepower, torque, and overall power output compared to stock engines. The gasoline segment of crate engines is particularly attractive to individuals seeking improved acceleration, top speed, and overall driving experience.

Moreover, gasoline crate engines provide a high level of customization and versatility. They are available in various displacements, power outputs, and configurations to suit different performance goals and vehicle applications. Enthusiasts can choose crate engines with specific cylinder counts (such as four-cylinder, six-cylinder, or eight-cylinder), forced induction (turbocharged or supercharged), and different fuel injection systems to meet their specific requirements. Thereby driving the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the engine type, the global crate engines industry is bifurcated into new engines, rebuilt engines, remanufactured engines, and used engines.

Based on the capacity type, the global crate engines market is segmented into 600-1000 CC, 1000-3000 CC, 3000-5000 CC, and >5000 CC.

The global Crate Engines market is segmented as follows:

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Engine Type

New Engines

Rebuilt Engines

Remanufactured Engines

Used Engines

By Capacity Type

600-1000 CC

1000-3000 CC

3000-5000 CC

>5000 CC

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Crate Engines market include -

Ford Racing

Chevrolet

Blueprint Engines

JEGS High Performance.

EDELBROCK LLC.

Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Custom Crate Engines

ATK High Performance Engines

West Coast Engines

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Yoshimura R&D of America Inc.

American Honda Motor Co.Inc.

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Crate Engines market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Crate Engines market size was valued at around US$ 23.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 36.2 billion by 2030.

The rapidly expanding automotive industry, increase in motorsports racing, and growing demand for rebuilt engines are some of the major factors that are fueling the growth of the global crate engines market.

Based on the fuel type, the gasoline segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Crate Engines industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Crate Engines Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Crate Engines Industry?

What segments does the Crate Engines Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Crate Engines Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Fuel Type, By Engine Type, By Capacity Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to dominate the global crate engine market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to the popularity of crate engines in Europe. Firstly, Europe has a rich automotive culture, with a strong emphasis on performance and customization. Enthusiasts in countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France are particularly interested in upgrading their vehicles with high-performance engines. Additionally, Europe is home to several renowned automotive manufacturers and aftermarket companies that specialize in crate engines. These companies offer a wide range of crate engine options, including different displacements, power outputs, and compatibility with various vehicle makes and models. Some notable European manufacturers include companies like Cosworth, Mountune, and Hartley Engines.

The availability and accessibility of crate engines in Europe have also contributed to their crate engine industry growth. Many automotive retailers, specialty shops, and online platforms cater to the European market, offering a diverse selection of crate engines from both domestic and international manufacturers. This allows customers to easily find and purchase the right crate engine for their specific needs. Moreover, crate engines provide an attractive option for European car enthusiasts due to their convenience and quality. Crate engines are typically built by experienced engine builders or manufacturers who ensure high standards of assembly, testing, and quality control. This level of expertise gives buyers confidence in the performance and reliability of the crate engines they purchase. Thus, this is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2022, Chevrolet Performance offered the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. The naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same engine found in gasoline-powered models of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy-duty trucks, and it is currently Chevrolet Performance's largest-displacement LT-family engine. Peak output is stated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but the V8 also packs a lot of low-end torque. The maximum engine speed advised is 5,600 rpm.

In November 2021, Ford revealed the all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept, a zero-tailpipe-emissions** demonstration truck powered by the all-new Ford Performance Parts Eluminator electric crate motor, which customers can now purchase online. The F-100 Eluminator concept, based on a vintage 1978 F-100 truck, offers all-wheel drive through two strong electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors with 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque operate the front and back wheels. Eluminator, Ford Performance Parts' first e-crate motor, is based on the traction motor from the Mustang Mach-E GT.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is a crate engines?

Which key factors will influence the crate engines market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the crate engines market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the crate engines market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the crate engines market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the crate engines market growth?

