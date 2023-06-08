North America Class 1-3 Air Suspension Replacement Aftermarket Opportunities Report 2023 Featuring Arnott, Bilstein, Corteco, Unity Automotive, Dorman Products, Cardone Industries, & Westar

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The North American Class 1-3 Air Suspension Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides research analytics on the class 1-3 air suspension replacement aftermarket in North America forecasts market size through 2029; the base year is 2022, and the study period is from 2019 to 2029.

It analyzes key class 1-3 air suspension components, including air springs, air struts, and air compressors. Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, new vehicle sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO).

The study breaks down the air suspension replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. The competitive environment for air suspension replacement units is also examined, and the top aftermarket competitors are profiled.

The North American class 1-3 vehicle air suspension replacement aftermarket is a niche market that is directly correlated with the luxury vehicle segment. The air suspension replacement aftermarket is a low-volume market as these components are durable and reliable likely to last up to 10 years before replacement under normal operating conditions.

Replacement for air suspension commonly arises from issues such as air leaks, rust, wear & tear, and compressor burnout. Fleets or owner-operators requiring an air suspension replacement are deploying older vehicles aged 8 or more years.

The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities participants in this space can use to take action.

