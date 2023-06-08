15.4% CAGR for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Reach $5.78Bn, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on " Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size Report and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Data Center Type, Application, End-user, and Geography,” the market is projected to grow from US$ 1,881.60 million in 2021 to US$ 5,781.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028. North America region dominated the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market. Development of mobile broadband and advancement in cloud computing & big data analytics are some of the factors fueling the demand for new data center infrastructures in the region.





Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,881.60 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5,781.80 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 202 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 97 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Data Center Type and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The decreasing prices of servers have amplified the adoption of cloud computing solutions & services across the region, which is anticipated to boost the demand for the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market during the forecast period. Major players in North America are focusing on strategic partnerships to deliver enhanced solutions to customers. For instance, in August 2022, IBM and VMware Inc. announced an expanded relationship at VMware Explore 2022 to aid global partners & clients in modernizing critical workloads. VMware and IBM aim to work together to support clients in structured areas such as healthcare, financial services, and government with the complexity, cost, and risk of upgrading & transferring critical workloads in the cloud. Moreover, in April 2021, IBM declared substantial storage portfolio developments to expand data access & management in complex hybrid cloud environments for improved data resilience and availability.





Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Schneider Electric SE, NIyte Software Ltd., Sunbird Software, Inc., Device42 Inc., UnityOneCloud, Panduit, Cormat, Inc., Ansys, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, and Vertiv Holdings Co.are among the leading market players profiled in the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

August 2022 - Schneider Electric, a major provider of digital transformation of energy management and automation, declared that Edge Data Centres (LEDC), a company that caters to local Australian businesses with distributed cloud solutions, will use Schneider Electric's prefabricated, specialized edge data center technology to provide reliable and faster connectivity for Australian regional operators.

March 2022 - Vertiv has partnered with a data center infrastructure platform, Elea Digital. With this collaboration, Elea Digital will offer edge data center services across Brazil. Vertiv will also provide operation & maintenance services for Elea Digital data centers in major cities such as Brasilia, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre.





The Increase Usage of Cloud Computing and Private Cloud are Major Factors Anticipated to Drive the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Growth During Forecast Period:

The increasing amount of cloud & data traffic moving from and within the data centers is anticipated to boost the market’s growth during the forecast period. According to the report published by Cisco Systems, by 2021, the global cloud data center traffic is expected to reach 19.5 zettabytes per year from 6.0 zettabytes in 2016. Furthermore, factors such as the growing demand to decrease data center complexities, increased implementation of private cloud, rising expenditure on data center technology, and growth in data center traffic are projected to contribute to the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market also benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. As enterprises continue to depend on digital technology, the demand for DCIM solutions is anticipated to surge in the post-COVID-19 period as well.





The increasing implementation of IoT technology, the proliferation of smart electronic devices, and the increasing volumes of digital transactions are anticipated to drive the formation of new data centers. This, in turn, is anticipated to supplement the demand for data center infrastructure management (DCIM) services and solutions. According to a May 2020 Sunbird analysis, the cloud service usage of Microsoft increased by 775%. Thus, with the growing dependence on digital technology, the demand for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Industry Overview

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented on the basis of component, data center type, application, and end user. Based on component, the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is bifurcated into solutions and services. By data center type, the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented into Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV. In terms of application, the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is classified into asset management, network management, cooling management, power management, and security management. Based on end-user, the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented into BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, and Others. By region, the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.









