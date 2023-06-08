New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endodontics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466608/?utm_source=GNW

The global endodontics market is expected to grow from $1.33 billion in 2022 to $1.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The endodontics market is expected to reach $1.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.52%.



The endodontics market includes revenues earned by entities by periodontitis, dental caries, dentin, and more.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Endodontics refers to the area of dentistry that deals with a tooth’s root tissues and dental pulp.Greek has the words ’endo’ for ’inside’ and ’odont’ for ’tooth’.



The delicate pulp tissue inside the tooth is treated by endodontic therapy, often known as root canal therapy.



North America was the largest region in the endodontics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products used in endodontics are instruments and consumables that are used in several treatments such as root canal treatment, endodontic retreatment, endodontic surgery, traumatic dental injuries, and dental implants.Instruments refer to the tools and devices used in root canal therapy, which is a common dental procedure to treat tooth decay and infection.



These are used by various end users, such as dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental academic and research institutes, and others.



The increasing number of dentists and dental practices is expected to propel the growth of the endodontics market going forward.Dentists and dental practices assist in the maintenance of gums and teeth, and they aid in maintaining oral health by diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the teeth, gums, and mouth.



Ondodontics refers to the dental specialty concerned with the study and treatment of the dental pulp, and ondodontists are employed to cure problems affecting the inside of the tooth.For instance, in January 2022, according to an article shared by the Express Dentist, an US-based dental service company, dentists made up 61 of every 100,000 people.



By 2040, it is anticipated that this would rise to 67 per 100,000 people.Furthermore, in September 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based fact-finding agency for the federal government, dentists’ total employment is expected to increase by 6% between 2021 and 2031, which is about average for all occupations.



Over the next ten years, there are expected to be, on average, 5,100 job opportunities for dentists. Therefore, the increasing number of dentists and dental practices is driving the growth of the dental consumables market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the endodontics market going forward.Major companies operating in the endodontics market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Sonendo Inc., a US-based dental technology company, launched its CleanFlow™ technology to improve the doctor and patient experience. In order to offer a less intrusive and unpleasant alternative to conventional root canal therapy, they introduced the CleanFlowTM procedure tool, which is made to work with Sonendo’s GentleWave System. In comparison to older GentleWave procedures, the GentleWave procedure now enables a simpler workflow and contributes to a better patient experience thanks to the integration of CleanFlow Technology. CleanFlow Technology’s introduction demonstrates the company’s commitment to ongoing innovation and its long-standing objective to give patients a better, cleaner, and more comfortable root canal experience.



In January 2021, CeramTec Group, a Germany-based manufacturer and supplier of technical ceramics, acquired Dentalpoint for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, CeremTec Group aims to expand its portfolio in the medical segment and dental markets.



Dentalpoint is a Switzerland-based company that manufactures dental consumables, dental prostheses, and equipment.



The countries covered in the endodontics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The endodontics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides endodontics market statistics, including endodontics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a endodontics market share, detailed endodontics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the endodontics industry. This endodontics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

