Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2023

The global blood processing devices and consumables market is expected to grow from $42.00 billion in 2022 to $45.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.93%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The blood processing devices and consumables market is expected to reach $62.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.41%.



The blood processing devices and consumables market consists of sales of equipment, maintenance, repairs, and supplies such as blood bags, needles, blood group typing reagents, and other diagnostic kits.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Blood processing devices and consumables are equipment and supplies used to collect, separate, process, and store blood components. These devices and consumables are critical for various medical procedures, including blood transfusions, therapeutic apheresis, and other clinical procedures requiring blood products.



North America was the largest region in the blood processing devices and consumables market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main blood processing devices and consumables product types include devices and consumables.Blood processing devices refer to equipment or instruments used for the collection, separation, processing, and storage of blood and blood components.



Blood processing devices and consumables are further segmented by devices as blood bank freezers, blood grouping analyzers, blood warmer, blood cell processers and other blood processing devices.Blood processing devices and consumables are further segmented by consumables as blood bags, blood lancets, vials, blood administration sets and other blood processing consumables.



Blood processing devices and consumables are used by end-users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, academic institutes and blood banks.



The rise in the demand for blood transfusion will boost the blood processing devices and consumables market.The increasing disease burden creates demand for these devices and consumables that aid in transfusion of blood.



Blood processing devices and consumables are essential for ensuring the safety and efficacy of blood and blood products for transfusion for several diseases that require blood transfusions. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International, a UK based not-for-profit association related to cancer prevention, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world in 2020. Of these, 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million women were diagnosed with cancer, requiring blood transfusions daily during their chemotherapy treatment. Additionally, In the United States, approximately 90,000 to 100,000 sickle cell disease patients require blood transfusions regularly. Therefore, the rise in the demand for blood transfusion, due to increasing disease burden is expected to drive the blood processing devices, and consumables market forward.



Technological advancements are widespread in the blood processing devices and consumables market.Major companies operating in the blood processing devices and consumables segment are focused on technological advancements that have enabled the development of more advanced and sophisticated devices and consumables designed to improve the safety and efficiency of blood processing and transfusion.



For instance, in April 2021, EryPharm, a France based biotechnology company launched a medical device product to mass-produce cultured red blood cells and develop new sourcing for blood transfusions, improving the quality of life of multi-transfused patients with hereditary or acquired diseases of the red blood cells.



In 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a US-based medical device company, acquired Velano Vascular for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition allows BD to enhance its existing portfolio of vascular access products and solutions for healthcare providers, particularly for patients requiring frequent blood draws.



Velano Vascular is a US-based medical technology company specialising in developing needle-free blood draw solutions for hospital patients.



The countries covered in the blood processing devices and consumables market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The blood processing devices and consumables market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides blood processing devices and consumables market statistics, including blood processing devices and consumables industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a blood processing devices and consumables market share, detailed blood processing devices and consumables market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the blood processing devices and consumables industry. This blood processing devices and consumables market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

