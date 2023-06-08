Global Sodium Borohydride Strategic Market Report 2023 - Growing Prospects for Fuel Cell Technology Augurs Well for Market Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Borohydride: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sodium Borohydride Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sodium Borohydride estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$717.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pulp & Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $495.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Sodium Borohydride market in the U.S. is estimated at US$495.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$595.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$341.8 Million by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sodium Borohydride Demand Takes a Hit

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Sodium Borohydride - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Sodium Borohydride: An Introduction

Physical and Chemical Properties of Sodium Borohydride

Application Markets

Market Outlook

Competition

Recent Industry Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Paper & Pulp Remains the Major End-Use Market

Global Production Capacity of Paper and Paperboard in Million Metric Tons: 2019-2025

Leading Paper Producing Nations in the World (2019)

Growing Importance of Packaging in Today's Competitive Marketplace and Ensuing Demand for Packaging Materials Boosts Growth Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic and Impact on Pulp and Paper Industry

Pharma Industry to Generate Strong Demand

Growing Prospects for Fuel Cell Technology Augurs Well for Market Growth

World Fuel Cells Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for PEMFC, PAFC, MCFC, SOFC and Others

Research Initiatives in the Space

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future

FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market in US$ Billion (2019-2030)

Rising Image of Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel to Drive Demand

Growing Focus on Hydrogen for Meeting Clean Energy Requirement Hold Potential Opportunities

Global Hydrogen Production Capacity (in MMT) by Merchant and Captive Segments

Expanding Market for Gold nanoparticles to Benefit Demand

NaBH4 Gains Importance in Recovery of Precious Metals and Removal of Toxic Metals from Effluents

Relevance of NaBH4 in Textile industry

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles

