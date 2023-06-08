66degrees Partners with Google Cloud for Generative AI Solution Launch

CHICAGO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 66degrees , a Google Cloud Premier Partner, announces a partnership with Google Cloud to develop new generative AI solutions. The partnership is a continuation of the work 66degrees has been doing with Google Cloud, including the development of best practices for building more traditional AI/ML solutions.



66degrees has been a Google Cloud partner since 2011. The firm has 500+ Google Cloud certifications, 84 Expertise designations and 12 Specializations, including Cloud Migration - Services, Data Analytics - Services, Work Transformation - Enterprise, Infrastructure - Services and Machine Learning - Services. 66degrees was the Google Cloud Expertise Partner of the Month in April 2023.

“As a Google Cloud partner, we have witnessed firsthand the profound impact of generative AI,” said Matt Kestian, CEO of 66degrees. “It has unveiled a new era of creativity and innovation, empowering businesses to reimagine what's possible. From generating code, content or hyper-realistic images to crafting personalized customer experiences, generative AI is revolutionizing industries and unlocking untapped potential. Embracing this transformative technology is not just an option; it's a strategic imperative for organizations seeking to lead and thrive in the digital age."

“66degrees will help launch and deploy new and innovative solutions to organizations across industries,” says Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partner Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to expand our work with 66degrees and customers to accelerate their AI-driven transformations.”

66degrees has a dedicated Data Science practice consisting of data scientists and AI/ML experts who work with clients to unlock valuable business insights and enable data-driven digital transformation. For example, the Data Science team worked with Designer Brands to improve its customer personalization and recommendations using Google Cloud’s smart analytics and AI/ML capabilities.

Recently, 66degrees began incorporating generative AI into its AI/ML projects. Already, the Data Science team is building solutions for Education, Customer Experience and Customer Support using Google Cloud’s foundation models and generative AI capabilities in Vertex AI.

Vertex AI provides purpose built tools for data scientists and ML engineers to efficiently and responsibly automate, standardize and manage ML projects throughout the entire development life cycle. Using Vertex AI, data scientists and ML engineers can easily train, test, monitor, deploy and govern ML models at scale, reducing the work needed to maintain model performance in production and enabling scientists and engineers to focus on innovation code.

“Google Cloud has consistently demonstrated its leadership in AI and ML, starting with the original frameworks for Large Language Models, which is why we’re excited to continue and expand our partnership,” said David McDaniel, a Google Cloud Fellow, Field CTO & Chief Architect at 66degrees. “Clients will benefit from our deep Google Cloud and AI/ML expertise, which has led to the development of new solutions across industries and departments.”

About 66degrees

66degrees helps organizations modernize their cloud and data infrastructure and develop data-driven solutions using Google Cloud, while making sure everything’s done securely. In the current environment, so many companies are looking to modernize that it’s hard to find the Google specific skills or experience needed. To achieve their business objectives, it takes a consulting partner who brings a “build stronger, innovate faster, optimize together” approach. This is why companies ranging from born-in-the-cloud disruptors to world-class enterprises rely on 66degrees, an award-winning Google Cloud partner. More info at www.66degrees.com .