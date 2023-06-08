Global Optical Communication & Networking Market Size To Surpass USD 48.74 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.6%

New York, United States , June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Optical Communication and Networking Market Size is to grow from USD 21.36 billion in 2022 to USD 48.74 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Optical communication and networking involve the transmission of data through optical signals over fiber-optic cables. It offers high-speed, reliable, and long-distance data transmission using light waves, providing advantages like increased bandwidth and immunity to electromagnetic interference. Optical networking manages the routing and efficient utilization of optical signals, employing components like transmitters, receivers, amplifiers, and multiplexers. Technologies like dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) enable the transmission of multiple channels over a single fiber, maximizing data capacity. Optical communication and networking have revolutionized telecommunications, internet services, and data centers, driving faster and more efficient communication systems with advancements in coherent optics and software-defined networking.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.3% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global optical communication and networking market is segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, and others. The healthcare segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period within the optical communication and networking market. The increasing adoption of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and digital healthcare solutions creates a growing need for high-speed and reliable data transmission in healthcare facilities. Optical communication technologies enable efficient and secure transmission of medical data, imaging, and records, contributing to improved healthcare delivery. Moreover, advancements in optical sensors and wearable devices further drive the demand for optical communication solutions in the healthcare sector.

The optical transceiver segment held the largest share for more than 23.4% in 2022.

Based on component, the global optical communication and networking market is segmented into optical fiber, optical transceiver, optical switch, optical amplifier, optical circulator, and others. The ABC segment held the largest market share in 2022, the growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, rising internet traffic, and the adoption of optical communication technologies in data centers, telecommunication networks, and enterprise networks. The continuous evolution and development of optical transceiver technology also contribute to the market's expansion.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a highest CAGR of around 10.2% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth in the optical communication and networking market in the forecast period. The region's high population density, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and data services fuel the growth of optical communication solutions. Moreover, the growing number of data centers and cloud computing facilities in the region also contributes to the market's expansion. The region's large-scale infrastructure development initiatives and government investments in smart city projects further drive market growth. Additionally, the presence of major market players in the region and ongoing advancements in optical technologies strengthen the market's potential for growth in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global optical communication and networking market include Ciena Corporation, FiberHome, Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco System Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global optical communication and networking market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Component

Optical Fiber

Optical Transceiver

Optical Switch

Optical Amplifier

Optical Circulator

Others

Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Technology

Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM)

Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)

Fiber Channel

Optical Communication and Networking Market, By Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Optical Communication and Networking Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



