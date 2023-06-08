Centaur Brevo Strengthens Investment in North America and Welcomes CRM Veteran Isabelle Guis as CEO North America and Global CMO

SEATTLE, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brevo , (formerly known as Sendinblue), the leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) suite, announced today a bold investment in growth in North America, appointing Isabelle Guis as its new CEO for North America and Global Chief Marketing Officer and Julien Cros as its U.S. Sales Director. The company has also opened an office in New York City.



With more than a decade in SaaS and deep expertise in the CRM industry from leading Salesforce’s $5B Sales Cloud Product Marketing organization, Isabelle is uniquely qualified to drive the next chapter of North American growth for Brevo. Most recently at Commvault, Isabelle and her team generated 10 quarters of consistent pipeline growth across the entire portfolio, including the exponential growth of its Metallic SaaS business, from $10M to $100M ARR in just two years. Additionally, at Egnyte, she launched a new content protection solution expanding their Total Addressable Market (TAM) from $2B to $25B. Isabelle holds a MS in Electrical Engineering from Supelec and a MBA from Harvard Business School.

“The US is the market where we are growing the fastest in the world but we are only getting a tiny fraction of that market. I believe in Isabelle’s vision to take us to another level and double our revenue share from 20% to 40% by the end of 2025. Isabelle is an awesome, business savvy woman and will allow us to position Brevo in the US and in the world as an easy-to-use, highly efficient CRM suite to a fast growing value-oriented market for our mid-market and self-service clients,” said Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO at Brevo.

“Brevo stands out in a market saturated by similar value propositions,” said Isabelle Guis, CEO North America and Global CMO at Brevo. “We bring the much needed CRM simplicity U.S. customers need to easily onboard users with effective and personalized marketing engagements that deliver a rapid return on value in just a few clicks. Brevo’s European heritage brings a refreshing mindset to both the B2C and B2B North American market with a highly efficient solution that adheres to the ever-changing data privacy, and security regulations.”

About Brevo

Brevo, formerly known as Sendinblue, is the leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) suite designed to efficiently build meaningful customer relationships at scale in a fast changing digital world. With Brevo, businesses have a unified view of the customer journey in one easy-to-use platform to grow their business with intuitive marketing and sales tools such as Marketing Automation, Marketing Campaigns over Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Chat, and much more. Today, more than 500,000 businesses across 180 countries, including Sodexo, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, eBay, and Michelin, trust Brevo’s reliable technology and 75+ integrations to deliver unparalleled customer experiences, reduce costs, and drive sales in one CRM suite. Brevo reached the coveted Centaur status with $100M ARR in January 2023, and has more than 700 employees globally. Its global operations are headquartered in Paris. For more information visit www.brevo.com