American Academy of Implant Dentistry To Be Featured In Award-Winning Documentary Series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid”

Chicago, IL, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), the first organization in the world dedicated to implant dentistry, will be featured in the award-winning documentary series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. This long-running series, hosted by well-known actor Dennis Quaid, features educational documentaries on a range of topics including business and technology – with a focus on innovation around the world.

Beginning tonight on Fox Business News, these one-minute informational videos featuring the AAID will begin airing in households nationwide. Click here to view the commercial.

Viewpoint is distributed in the United States through public television stations and major networks, including but not limited to: CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic, and HLN; and is aired to more than 60 million households nationally.

"There is a great deal of uncertainty and misinformation regarding dental implants among consumers,” said Dr. Bernee Dunson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID. “We hope this nationwide campaign will help educate the public on the lifelong benefits that working with an AAID credentialed dentist offer.”

“By passing our rigorous examination and case presentation process, AAID credentialed dentists have proven not just their dedication to the profession, but that their skills and abilities can help patients reclaim the smile of their dreams,” said Dr. Brian Jackson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID.

Even more information on dental implants can be found at AAID-implant.org. Browse multiple explainer videos and blog posts, or even take a quiz to see if dental implants could be the right solution for you.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning television program intended to educate television audiences. The show is created by a veteran team of tenured producers, writers, editors, and imaging specialists with more than 100 years of cumulative experience.

About AAID

Founded in 1951, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is the first professional organization in the world dedicated to implant dentistry. Its membership includes general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, and others interested in the field of implant dentistry. As a membership organization, the AAID currently represents almost 4,000 dentists worldwide.

