Dunwoody, Georgia Welcomes 135th Worldwide Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Location

Dunwoody, Ga., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families across northern Atlanta now have access to a brand-new, state-of-the-art swim school just in time for summer. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, opened its 135th facility worldwide and ninth year-round swim school in Georgia on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The 5,000-square-foot facility is located at 5566 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. in Dunwoody, Georgia.

The brand’s newest location is owned by experienced franchisees, Andrew George, Jesse Rhodenbaugh and Tommy Fisher, who also own locations in North Carolina and Virginia.

Founded in 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is the leader in swim instruction, teaching more than five million swim lessons annually. The proven program offers year-round, indoor swim classes for children aged four months to 12 years old and includes Parent & Tot classes, convenient scheduling and flexible make-up lessons.

“Summer has arrived, and that means families will be spending a lot of time in the water,” said Rhodenbaugh. “Whether playing at the beach, riding on a boat, or swimming in the backyard, we want the children of Atlanta to be safer this summer. That’s why we’re providing easy, year-round access to swim instruction and proven curriculum that parents have trusted for generations."

To celebrate its opening, Aqua-Tots Dunwoody is offering an additional day of lessons each week free for the first month for all new customers. Open seven days a week, Aqua-Tots Dunwoody will provide small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) or private (1:1 ratio) swim lessons. Additionally, this location offers the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.), Fast Track, Swim Club and adult lessons. Families are encouraged to enroll before classes fill up for the busy summer season.

Aqua-Tots is actively hiring swim instructors and front desk team members for its Dunwoody location. Interested individuals can apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment. To learn more about Aqua-Tots Dunwoody or to enroll in lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/dunwoody or call 404-446-9463.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 135 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

###

Attachment