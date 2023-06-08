Bionano Announces Extensive Lineup of Content at European Conferences Featuring OGM Utility Across a Broad Range of Research Applications

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the company’s robust presence at key European cytogenetic conferences, including the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 Congress, the European Human Genetics (ESHG) 2023 Conference and the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) 2023 Congress. Optical genome mapping (OGM) will be featured in scientific posters and presentations covering a wide range of research applications across key areas including constitutional genetic disorders, rare undiagnosed genetic disease (RUGD), solid tumor analysis and hematological malignancies.



Conference information Research application areas Notable posters and presentations EHA



June 8-11, 2023



Frankfurt, Germany 8 scientific posters, including online abstracts, covering hematological malignancy research Scientific posters from Dr. Jose Garcia Martinez (Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús) and Dr. Jonathan Lühmann (MH Hannover) will cover OGM’s use in pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia research. ESHG



June 10-13, 2023



Glasgow, Scotland 25 scientific posters and presentations covering research on rare undiagnosed genetic disease and genetic disorders, hematological malignancies and cell line quality control “Rare Diseases and Beyond: Optical Genome Mapping Applications in Cytogenomics and Gene Editing,” sponsored session featuring: Dr. Alka Chaubey (Bionano) covering innovations in the OGM workflow

A special announcement of the grand prize recipient of the Bionano Innovator Research Grant

Presentations from Dr. Alexander Hoischen (Radboud UMC), Dr. Martine Doco-Fenzy (CHU de Nantes), Dr. Katrina Rack (UZ Leuven), Dr. Rachel Steeg (European Bank for induced Pluripotent Stem Cells) EACR



June 12-15, 2023



Torino, Italy Poster information available soon at https://bionano.com/eacr2023/#poster_session



“Cancer Cytogenomics and Beyond: Diverse OGM Applications Including Gene Editing​,” an overview of OGM’s utility in oncology and cell therapy applications, featuring Dr. Juan Díaz Martín from Institute of Biomedicine of Sevilla (IBiS) and Dr. Marc-Henri Stern from Institut Curie





“We are proud to see the broad range of posters and presentations on OGM at three European genetics conferences this year,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “Researchers and scientists continue to push forward cutting-edge research in the human genetics space, and we are pleased to see them share their findings with conference attendees. These presentations point to the continued expansion of OGM into clinical research applications for cancer, genetic disease and cell therapy where we believe OGM has the potential to deliver significant advantages relative to the current methodologies.”

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

