Global Digital Therapeutics [DTx] for Mental Health Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Therapeutics for Mental Health Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The increasing acknowledgment and approval of digital therapeutics by regulatory authorities and insurance providers are anticipated to propel market growth. Additionally, the rise in research and development initiatives and investments by major players in the field of digital therapeutics for mental health disorders are expected to contribute to the market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Therapeutics for Mental Health Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the treatment/care-related segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital therapeutics for mental health market from 2023 to 2028

As per the disease indication outlook, the anxiety disorder segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital therapeutics for mental health market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Noom, Teladoc Health, Omada Health, WellDoc, Pear Therapeutics, COGNIFIT, Ginger, Propeller Health, 2morrow, and Canary Health, among others, are some of the key players in the global digital therapeutics for mental health market





Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-therapeutics-dtx-for-mental-health-market-4008

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Treatment/Care Related

Preventive Care

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Anxiety Disorder

Depression

Bipolar Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Others





Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Payers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Providers

Caregivers

Patients





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com