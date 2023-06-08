Gluten Replacer Market is forecasted to top a Valuation of US$ 1 Billion by 2033, Nutrient-dense Food Items to Fuel Demand: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global gluten replacer provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to a new report by Fact.MR, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global gluten replacer market is estimated to reach US$ 1 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The gluten replacer market refers to the industry segment that provides alternative ingredients or products that can replace or mimic the functionality of gluten in food and beverage applications. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, and it provides elasticity and structure to baked goods.

This market caters to both industrial and consumer markets. Food manufacturers, including bakeries, confectioneries, and processed food companies, use gluten replacers to produce gluten-free versions of their products. Consumers, on the other hand, may purchase gluten replacers to make gluten-free recipes at home or to modify existing recipes.

The market for gluten replacers is influenced by factors such as the high prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, increasing consumer awareness of gluten-free diets, and the demand for healthier and allergen-free food options. Additionally, advancements in ingredient technology and research and development efforts contribute to the growth of this market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global gluten replacer market is valued at US$ 523.24 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for gluten replacers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is expected to reach US$ 1 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for gluten replacers in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 78.06 million by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the projected period.

“Increasing need for gluten-free products, driven by factors such as rising cases of celiac disease & gluten sensitivity and constantly evolving dietary choices, has led to the growth of the gluten replacer market in recent years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The gluten replacer market is extremely competitive with many domestic and international players vying for market dominance and big players making product innovation a key component of their overall business strategies. Distribution, marketing, and innovation are some of the main strategies used by the players. Most people prefer buying gluten-free goods from traditional supermarkets. This is due to elements including convenient store access and availability of a wide range of product classifications.

Bob's Red Mill unveiled a brand-new assortment of oat crackers in April 2021. The company's whole grain oats are blended with almonds, the seeds of flax, brown rice, and quinoa to create the certified gluten-free crackers, which are plant-based and non-GMO Project validated.



Key Companies Profiled

Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Deosen

CP Kelco (A Huber Company)

Cargill, Incorporated

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

ADM

Swastik Gum Industries

Jianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Key Segments of Gluten Replacer Industry Research

By Product Type: Gums Xanthan Gum Guar Gum Potato Starch Corn Rice Almonds

By Application: Bakery Products Bread & Buns Cakes & Pastries Cookies & Biscuits Dairy Products Meats Snacks Desserts & Ice Cream Condiments & Dressings

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



What differences can the gluten replacer report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the gluten replacer and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the gluten replacer

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key gluten replacers

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global gluten replacer market, presenting historical demand data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (gums [xanthan gum, guar gum], potato starch, corn, rice, almonds) and application (bakery products [bread & buns, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits], dairy products, meats, snacks, desserts & ice cream, condiments & dressings), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).



