Rat Model Global Market Report 2023

The global rat model market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2022 to $1.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The rat model market is expected to reach $2.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The rat model market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as DNA preparation, genotyping services, knock-in, or transgenic rat or mouse model creation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The rat model refers to an process that uses rat functional genes, cells, tissues, and organs.These mouse models are employed to simulate both pathological and healthy conditions of the human immune system.



The use of humanized rat models is crucial for preclinical research since they may be used to simulate human disease states, evaluate the effectiveness of compounds, and examine how they affect human proteins.



North America was the largest region in the rat model market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in s rat model report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of rat models are knockout, outbred, inbred, hybrid, immunodeficient, and conditioned.A knockout mouse is a laboratory mouse in which scientists have disrupted or replaced a gene to inactivate it, or "knocked out," a gene that was previously present.



The services offered are cryopreservation, breeding, re-derivation, genetic testing, quarantine depending, and others by using nuclear transferase, microinjection, embryonic stem cell, and other technologies for oncology, neurology, immunology, toxicology, and other applications.



The rise in demand for medicines is expected to propel the growth of the rat model market in the coming future.Rat models help researchers to conduct research on various medicines as they are easier to feed and smaller in size than other complex mammals, such as primates, and is a more convenient option, as a result, rise in demand for medicines increases the demand for rat models market.



For instance, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, a Belgium-based pharmaceutical industries association, in 2021, North America was responsible for 49.1% of global pharmaceutical sales, compared to Europe’s 23.4%. Therefore, the rise in demand for medicines is driving the rat model market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the rat model market.Many companies operating in rat model are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



For example, in 2022, Hera BioLabs, a US-based company that creative preclinical service and technology that offers novel gene-editing and rat model creation technologies collaborated with Charles River Laboratories, International Inc, a US-based company pharmaceutical company specializing in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratories. With this partnership, Hera will concentrate on offering services utilizing the model, while Charles River will focus on breeding, dispersing, selling, and marketing the SRG rat directly to the preclinical research community.



In 2021, Inotiv, Inc. a US-based company that is a contract research organization (CRO) specializing in nonclinical and analytical services and solutions, acquired Envigo RMS Holding Corp. for a deal value of $271.0 million This agreement supports the strategic goals of both businesses and will make it easier to advance novel medicines and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical stages of development. Envigo RMS Holding Corp. is a US-based company that provides research rat models and services.



The countries covered in the rat model market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



