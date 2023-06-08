DOZR’s latest feature brings transparency to contractors by helping track their rentals online easier!

KITCHENER, Ontario, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOZR, the leader in online heavy equipment rentals, has incorporated a new listing of features as part of its commitment to customer service and transparency. The addition of these features to the DOZR platform allows for contractors to enjoy a more seamless rental experience, also while enabling them to track their orders from start to finish along with payment, refunds, order changes and more.

“We want each person who uses the DOZR platform to feel as though they are in complete control of their order every step of the way,” said Kevin Forestell, DOZR CEO. “Ensuring efficiency, operating with ease, and creating the best experience when renting equipment is our primary focus as a company. The order tracker feature is here to do just that.”

There are a number of exciting benefits of the rental Order Tracker which includes a detailed history of the customers' rental including order confirmation and supplier details, order updates, and delivery status as well as a detailed history of changes to the rental including date changes, and job site location.

The feature also includes the ability to view pending and paid invoices including payment history and refunds, the ability to make changes to your order from within the Order Tracker such as changes to the rental start date, extend the rental period, and off-rent early, and allows users to see that DOZR Representative that is working on their order.

By continually upgrading the platforms functionality, DOZR puts contractors in the driver's seat and are able to establish further marketplace transparency.

-30-

About DOZR:

DOZR is the leader in marketplace and ecommerce solutions for heavy equipment rentals. DOZR.com offers the world’s largest fleet of heavy equipment and has quickly become the contractor’s first choice for online equipment rentals. DOZR-powered solutions including WebStores enable equipment suppliers and rental houses the opportunity to digitize their businesses through ecommerce. Founded by experienced construction and technology veterans, DOZR connects contractors and rental companies, ensuring a seamless, touchless equipment rental experience.