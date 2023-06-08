LRS-Hill Joint Venture Awarded Five-Year IDC to Support USACE Tulsa

WASHINGTON and TULSA, Okla., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LRS-Hill Joint Venture, LLC announced today it was awarded an Indefinite Quantity Contract (IDC) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District to provide the full spectrum of A-E support services for potential projects throughout USACE Tulsa’s area of operations. The contract has a duration of five years with a total possible consultant fee revenue of $25 million.



LRS-Hill is joined by team firms Stanley Consultants, Inc., Terracon Consultants, Inc., Poole Fire Protection, OCMI Inc., and Midland Surveying and Mapping. This team offers to USACE Tulsa the depth and breadth of expertise to support any conceivable assignment under IDC, including multiple, concurrent assignments.

Under the IDC, LRS-Hill may be called upon to provide onsite reviews of contractor-submitted shop drawings and submittals for conformance with the approved plans and specifications; daily onsite evaluations of construction methods and materials; onsite interpretations of plans and specifications; daily evaluations of jobsite safety, onsite evaluation of construction progress; and daily onsite evaluations of construction for conformance with applicable building codes.

The Tulsa District’s mission is expansive, and includes ongoing projects related to flood control along the Red and Arkansas Rivers, among other waterways; military construction at Tinker Air Force Base (AFB), Vance AFB, Altus AFB, Sheppard AFB, Fort Sill, and the McAlester Army Ammunition Plan in Oklahoma. They have also helped to construct numerous civil, navigation, water safety, recreation, dam safety, and hydroelectric projects as well. USACE Tulsa operates within Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.

LRS Federal CEO Sean Logan explained, “LRS was founded to serve clients exactly like USACE Tulsa with a diverse mission over a wide geographic area. The LRS-Hill JV has the breadth and depth to answer any support that USACE may have.”

Hill International First Vice President, Federal Programs Ed Newman said of the award, “The Tulsa District requires a capable and deep team of A-E support professionals to support their missions, and LRS-Hill built our team to deliver expertise of any type at any time. We’re ready to support the District as needed.”

About LRS Federal

LRS Federal, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters outside Annapolis, Maryland, supports Federal healthcare and facilities projects nationwide with a focus on construction management, engineering, environmental services, “green” energy initiatives, and program/project management support. To learn more about LRS Federal, visit LRS Federal.com .

LRS Federal

565 Benfield Road | Suite 400

Severna Park, MD 21146

Tom Scott, PMP

President

(410) 544-3570 x317

tscott@LRSFederal.com

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, dispute resolution, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News- Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com .

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com



