New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molecular Cytogenetics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466590/?utm_source=GNW

Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bi Biological industries, and Cytognomix Inc.



The global molecular cytogenetics market is expected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2022 to $2.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The molecular cytogenetics market is expected to reach $3.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The molecular cytogenetics market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing in situ hybridization, and banding techniques.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The molecular cytogenetics market also includes sales of diagnostic tools, and instrumentation which are used for providing molecular cytogenetics services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Molecular cytogenetics refers to a set of techniques that operate with the entire genome or with specific targeted DNA sequences. It includes the structural and functional organization of the chromosome and nucleus, genome variation, expression, evolution, chromosome abnormalities, and genomic variations in the context of medical genetics and tumor genetics.



North America was the largest region in the molecular cytogentics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the molecular cytogentics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of the molecular cytogenetics market are instruments, kits and reagents, software, services, and consumables or accessories.Software refers to a set of instructions, data or programs used to operate computers and execute specific tasks.



The technologies are comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, karyotyping, and other technologies.The various applications involved are genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicines, and others.



The various end-users included clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and others.



The increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is expected to drive the growth of the molecular cytogenetics market going forward.Cancer refers to a disease in which the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body.



Cytogenetics testing samples of tissue and blood are used for changes in chromosomes, such as broken, missing, or rearranged chromosomes.Changes in certain chromosomes are a sign of a genetic disease, condition, or some types of cancer.



Hence, the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer will propel the growth of the market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based nationwide voluntary health organization, by 2040, the global burden is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths. Additionally, in 2022, 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths occurred in the United States, including approximately 350 deaths per day from lung cancer. Therefore, the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is driving the growth of the molecular cytogenetics market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the molecular cytogenetics market.Major Companies operating in the molecular cytogenetics market are adopting new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For example, in March 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc, a US-based company that provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for laboratories launched three new microarrays for the needs of cytogenetic laboratories for both prenatal and postnatal research.The Agilent GenetiSure Cyto microarrays have updated, clinically relevant content from the databases.



It would provide high-resolution detection of copy number variations, and copy-neutral loss of heterozygosity that have been associated with developmental delay, neuropsychiatric disorders, intellectual disability, and congenital anomalies in constitutional DNA samples.



In January 2022, Calibre Scientific, a US-based provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities acquired AmpliTech for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific will add another valuable brand to its European distribution division.



AmpliTech is a France-based company that specializes in molecular pathology, cytogenetics, and molecular genetics (prenatal, postnatal, and oncology).



The countries covered in the molecular cytogentics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The molecular cytogenetics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides molecular cytogenetics market statistics, including molecular cytogenetics global market size, regional shares, competitors with an molecular cytogenetics market share, detailed molecular cytogenetics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the molecular cytogenetics industry. This molecular cytogenetics market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466590/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________