Immunodiagnostics Global Market Report 2023

The global immunodiagnostics market is expected to grow from $19.77 billion in 2022 to $21.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The immunodiagnostics market is expected to reach $28.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The immunodiagnostics market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing agglutination, nephelometry, immunoprecipitation, and radial immunodiffusion test services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The immunodiagnostics market also includes sales of anti-streptolysin-O latex, infectious mononucleosis slide, rheumatoid factor, and syphilis serology reagent.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Immunodiagnostics refers to a diagnostic methodology that relies primarily on an antigen-antibody response for the detection of serum insulin. Immunodiagnostic tests are used to detect antibodies and parasite antigens.



North America was the largest region in the immunodiagnostics market in 2022. The regions covered in the immunodiagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of immunodiagnostics are reagents and consumables, instruments and software and services.Reagents refer to substances that are used to perform chemical reactions with other substances to detect the presence of other substances and consumables refer to the trackable items used to carry out an analysis technique.



The technologies involved are enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, chemiluminescence immunoassay, fluorescent immunoassay, radioimmunoassay, rapid test, and others that are used for infectious diseases, oncology and endocrinology, bone and mineral diseases, autoimmunity disorders, cardiac biomarkers, drug monitoring, and other applications by hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.



The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the growth of the immunodiagnostics market going forward.Infectious diseases refer to illnesses that transmit between people and are brought on by germs like viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites.



An immunodiagnostic assay is used to identify a virus present in a blood sample.Hence, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the immunodiagnostics market.



For instance, in July 2022, according to a report published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australia-based statutory agency that offers data and statistics about Australia’s well-being and health, there were over 471,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Australia in 2021.Further, in 2021, there were around 86,000 cases of chlamydia, a sexually transmitted infection, and cases of campylobacter, a gastrointestinal illness, increased to 37,000.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the immunodiagnostics market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the immunodiagnostics market.Major companies operating in the immunodiagnostics market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their market position.



For instance, in May 2021, Cavidi AB, a Sweden-based developer and supplier of viral load solutions for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) monitoring, launched Exazym, a signal-generating technology to bring ultra-sensitive detection levels to conventional immunodiagnostic assays.The signal-generating technology, allows traditional immunodiagnostic procedures to achieve ultra-sensitive detection levels.



Cavidi Exazym is anticipated to improve present and future research, health screenings, and diagnostic testing. The use of Cavidi Exazym enables the detection of biomarkers that are outside the scope of available diagnostic techniques, enabling medical professionals to start treating patients even before the beginning of a serious illness.



In July 2021, DiaSorin S.p.A., an Italy-based biotechnology company acquired Luminex Corporation for an amount of $1.8 billion. Through the acquisition, DiaSorin received access to Luminex’s multiplexing technology as well as a portfolio that bolstered its current offering while increasing the Group’s footprint in the United States. T Luminex Corporation is a US-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products across life sciences, transplant research, and immunodiagnostics.



The countries covered in the immunodiagnostics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The immunodiagnostics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides immunodiagnostics market statistics, including immunodiagnostics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with immunodiagnostics market share, detailed immunodiagnostics market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the immunodiagnostics industry.

