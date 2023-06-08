New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466584/?utm_source=GNW

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2022 to $2.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach $3.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The blood pressure monitoring devices market consists of sales of automatic-cycling non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) monitors and spot-check NIBP monitors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Blood pressure monitoring devices refer to medical instruments that are used to measure and monitor blood pressure as it flows through the arteries in a person’s body. These devices are commonly used to diagnose and manage hypertension, which can lead to serious health problems.



North America was the largest region in the blood pressure monitoring devices market in 2022. The regions covered in the blood pressure monitoring devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of blood pressure monitoring devices are digital blood pressure monitors, sphygmomanometers, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, instruments and accessories, and transducers, in which various technologies are involved, including digital, aneroid, and wearable.A digital blood pressure monitor is a medical device that uses electronic sensors and a digital display to measure and display blood pressure readings.



These are used by several end users, such as hospitals, home-care settings, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The rising incidences of hypertension will boost the blood pressure monitoring devices market.Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a medical condition in which the force of the blood against the walls of the arteries is consistently elevated, leading to increased pressure in the blood vessels.



Healthcare providers and patients who seek to improve their ability to manage hypertension and reduce the risk of associated health complications use blood pressure monitoring devices.Thus, the need for accurate and reliable blood pressure monitoring devices to monitor and manage blood pressure levels regularly will positively impact the market.



For instance, in October 2020, according to an article by the Pan American Health Organization, a US-based specialized agency of the United Nations, over one billion individuals globally, or more than 30% of the adult population, suffer from hypertension. Therefore, the rising incidences of hypertension are driving the growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market.



Technological advancements are the key trends in the blood pressure monitoring devices market.Major companies operating in the blood pressure monitoring sector are focused on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2021, CardioX Corporation, a US-based diagnostic medical device company, launched Lana Patapava, a blood pressure estimation method that uses only an ECG (electrocardiogram) recorded by a wearable device without needing additional equipment.The technology is available via an AI (artificial intelligence)-powered mobile app, allowing users to import an ECG recorded by its wearable device and display blood pressure, heart rate, and HRV metrics.



This technology allows users to track and manage their health parameters, such as heart rate and body temperature.



In November 2022, CardieX, an Australia-based cardiovascular technology company, acquired Blumio for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition allows CardieX to enhance its product portfolio and capabilities in the digital health space by incorporating technology and expertise in wearable blood pressure monitoring.



Blumio is a US-based manufacturer of wearable blood pressure monitoring sensors.



