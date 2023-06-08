The Growing Demand for Tip Location Devices: A Game-Changer in Vascular Access

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global tip location devices market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 41.10 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.05% to reach US$ 75.87 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for tip location devices indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The tip location devices market refers to the medical devices used for accurate and real-time placement of catheter tips during various invasive procedures, such as central venous catheterization, peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) placement, and dialysis catheter placement. Tip location devices provide guidance and feedback to healthcare professionals to ensure the precise positioning of catheter tips within the intended target vessels or chambers of the cardiovascular system.

Tip Location Devices Market Scope



Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 41.10 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 75.87 million CAGR 7.05% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The tip location devices market is driven by several key dynamics. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for long-term intravenous therapy contribute to the rising demand for vascular access procedures, which in turn drives the adoption of tip location devices. Secondly, the focus on patient safety and the reduction of complications associated with catheter misplacement propel the market growth, as tip location devices offer a reliable and objective method to enhance patient safety during catheter placement.

Technological advancements, such as improved ECG algorithms and enhanced visualization capabilities, continue to drive market growth by providing healthcare professionals with more precise and reliable guidance. Additionally, the expansion of clinical applications beyond central venous catheterization to include PICC placement, dialysis catheter placement, and other invasive procedures broadens the market potential for tip location devices. Overall, the market dynamics of the tip location devices market are characterized by increasing demand, emphasis on patient safety, technological advancements, and the expansion of clinical applications.

Recent Development in the Tip Location Devices Market:

In December 2021, The Central Social Insurance Medical Council of Japan (Chuikyo) has granted Teleflex Incorporated clearance for payment for its UroLift System for individuals who need to be treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). A minimally invasive strategy for treating BPH, also known as an enlarged prostate and responsible for troublesome urine symptoms in men, is the UroLift System.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for tip location devices includes:

AngioDynamics Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Vygon S.A.

CORPAK MedSystems

Boston Scientific Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the global tip location devices market is segmented into tip location system and accessories.

The accessories are further sub-segmented into cables, clip cables, and lead sets.

In the worldwide market, the tip location system sector holds a sizable revenue share. During central venous access operations, a tip localization system is a medical device used to precisely and swiftly find the tip of a catheter put into a patient's veins.

Based on technology, the global tip location devices market is segmented into ECG tip confirmation, ECG with magnetic tracking, and ECG and IV doppler

Based on end user, the global tip location devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and catheterization labs.

The second-largest revenue share in the worldwide market is accounted for by Europe. Chronic illnesses with a high incidence in Europe, including cancer and cardiovascular conditions, necessitate central venous access operations.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL TIP LOCATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Tip Location System Accessories Cables Clip Cables Lead Sets GLOBAL TIP LOCATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY ECG Tip Confirmation ECG with Magnetic Tracking ECG and IV Doppler GLOBAL TIP LOCATION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Catheterization Labs

TIP LOCATION DEVICES MARKET TOC

