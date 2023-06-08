Forkast Labs and The Sandbox join forces in a global partnership to index the metaverse

Hong Kong, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forkast Labs , the global Web3 data intelligence company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands . The collaboration aims to revolutionize the way that the value of digital assets in the metaverse is measured and was made today at The Verse by Finoverse , a newly opened web3 community space in Hong Kong.

The Sandbox is a metaverse where players can create, own, and monetize their virtual assets and experiences using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology. Empowering users with intuitive creative tools, The Sandbox enables users to build their own immersive gaming experiences, socialize with other players, and participate in a vibrant digital economy.

As part of this partnership, Forkast will work closely with The Sandbox to provide comprehensive coverage and insights into the evolving blockchain gaming industry. Leveraging Forkast Labs’ multichain data infrastructure and expertise in blockchain data and journalism, this collaboration will ensure that The Sandbox receives extensive media exposure and recognition within the global blockchain community.

Forkast will produce metaverse indexes that will measure the worlds of Fashion, Gaming, Music, and other NFT assets in The Sandbox. For the first time, The Sandbox’s 400+ partnering brand partners including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, and Gucci Vault will be able to track the market performance of their metaverse digital assets in real-time using Forkast Labs’ full-stack Web3 data infrastructure.

This will be complemented by in-depth articles, interviews, and video content showcasing the innovative economic and social activity of brands inside The Sandbox and its impact on the gaming and blockchain sectors. By championing the data and indexing it in a way that anyone can easily understand, Forkast aims to drive awareness and understanding of the transformative potential of blockchain-based virtual worlds.

“This is the first and most important step in the maturing of the digital asset space,” says Angie Lau, co-CEO and co-founder of Forkast Labs. “We are developing the requisite standards that investors, funds, users, and firms will need to agnostically determine value. Forkast Labs is proud to do the hard work of tracking the millions of lines of on-chain data, cleaning it up, and organizing it in a way that anyone can understand. This is just the beginning and we’re thrilled to be working with The Sandbox’s incredibly talented and visionary team.”

“Forkast Labs is proud to champion the data, both on-chain and off,” says Randy Wasinger, co-founder and co-CEO of Forkast Labs. “Our teams are already working together to create an invaluable everyday tool that will provide a dependable view of what is happening in the digital economy and allows every user and company venturing into Web3 to understand the value of what they’re building in the metaverse.”

Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, added, "Partnering with Forkast Labs will bring more on-chain data analysis and in-depth articles about the activities happening in the metaverse, contributing to more transparency and a better understanding of how this new technology is transforming the habits and metrics of users exploring and engaging with virtual worlds. We believe Forkast's extensive reach and industry expertise will help accelerate the adoption of Web3 and true digital ownership in virtual worlds."

###



About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter , Medium , and Discord .



About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times’ High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, Phantom Galaxies, Life Beyond, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Animoca Brands Japan , Grease Monkey Games , Eden Games , Life Beyond Studios , Notre Game , TinyTap , Be Media , PIXELYNX , and WePlay Media . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 450 Web3 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

About Forkast Labs

Forkast Labs is a global web3 data infrastructure and media company founded in 2023 through the merger of CryptoSlam and Forkast.News, both established in 2018. The mission of Forkast Labs is to index web3 by organizing all web3 data, make it useful, and usher in waves of new participants into the digital economy. All indexes are powered by the company's massive multi-chain organized dataset, and its trusted team of journalists provide data-driven clarity and transparency to the rapidly evolving digital economy.