META-INF, Atlassian's Oldest Partner in Hungary, Received an Atlassian Partner of the Year Award in Las Vegas

Budapest, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- META-INF , a Hungarian company, one of the leading Solution Providers of Atlassian solutions, received the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022 award in the Marketing Innovation category at Team ‘23 in Las Vegas. META-INF is the first Hungarian company ever, to receive an Atlassian Partner of the Year award, which recognizes its partners’ outstanding achievements in innovative application development, product support, education, and community building within the Atlassian community. META-INF was recognized for its exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and engaging their community, that complement Atlassian. Only 26 global partners were honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022 program in different categories at Team ‘23 event in Las Vegas.

"Since our company was founded, we have been passionately using and developing Atlassian productivity applications, and we are proud to have made the daily work of more than seven million licensed users easier with our solutions over the past decade and a half. We are delighted to receive the award in Las Vegas because it not only recognizes our efforts but also proves that we can share the knowledge accumulated in our team with our users around the world," said Attila Gáspár, co-owner, and co-CEO at META-INF. "As a small Hungarian company, it is a huge achievement that we work with several internationally recognized Atlassian development companies every day, jointly researching more effective - and cost-effective - solutions to address everyday challenges of companies in our rapidly accelerating digital transformation world. Although we travel a lot, one of our greatest sources of pride is that we have achieved all of this from Hungary with our expanding team," added Gáspár.

"Year over year, I am surprised and delighted by the innovative solutions and passion our partners bring to their Atlassian customers,” said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Our partners are industry leaders playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting-edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe."

The secret to META-INF's success: strict professional foundations, supportive community

META-INF's story began 15 years ago when founder Tibor Hegyi was among those few Hungarian professionals who started working on the implementation, support, and development of Atlassian products, which had only been around for a few years at that time. META-INF announced its own first development, Email This Issue for Jira, in 2007, which had been implemented by thousands of organizations within a few years. The META-INF Ultimate Permission Manager app was acquired by Atlassian in 2019 to integrate it as a default feature into its Confluence product and made it available to more than 75,000 Confluence customers worldwide.

META-INF has an impressive list of satisfied customers on all continents. "It became clear in the early years of the company, that we wanted to exclusively focus on Atlassian products and services, and we keep focusing on this area in the future. We have been actively involved in the work of the international Atlassian Community since the beginning, and as a result, we have gained a unique expertise that is outstanding not only in Hungary but also in Europe. As we not only implement and support products but also engage in our own development, we have built comprehensive technology partnerships and extensive user support enabling us to offer transparent, systematic, and efficient productivity solutions even in the most complex corporate systems. The members of our growing domestic and international META-INF community underline our achievement," said Tibor Hegyi, founder, and co-CEO at META-INF.

META-INF organizes professional, free-to-attend meetups several times a year, aiming to learn and share knowledge with its community and establish a forum where users can share their experiences and help each other's work. They have built a professional community with over 1000 members.

Since 2016, they have been organizing the annual META-INF Atlassian Day , which has grown into one of Europe's most significant Atlassian-themed events with recurring international participants and renowned foreign speakers. Their event this year will take place on June 6-8 at the UP Event Space in Budapest's 4th district.

META-INF, a leading provider of Atlassian productivity applications, and implementation, consulting, training, and support services for Atlassian solutions, has been serving customers of all sizes, including SMBs and enterprises worldwide for over 15 years. The privately owned Hungarian company is one of the global Atlassian Partners that holds both Platinum Solution Enterprise Partner and Platinum Marketplace Partner status.

With its team of experienced professionals and commitment to providing the best value-for-money Atlassian solutions, META-INF has become a trusted partner for more than 7,000 corporate clients and 7 million users worldwide.

Our motto, "Eat, Sleep, Atlassian," reflects our passion and dedication to providing our clients with the highest level of service.

