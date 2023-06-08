New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Dental Health Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466572/?utm_source=GNW





The global pet dental health market is expected to grow from $5.73 billion in 2022 to $6.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pet dental health market is expected to reach $8.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.20%.



The pet dental health market consists of sales of toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental treats, dental gels, and water additives.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pet dental health refers to taking care of the overall health and hygiene of a pet’s oral health. It includes diagnosis, treatment, maintenance, and prevention of health problems related to oral such as periodontitis, oral trauma or fractured tooth, oral tumor, gingivitis, deciduous teeth, and others to offer pets well-being.



North America was the largest region in the pet dental health market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The pet dental health market is bifurcate into products and services.A product is anything offered to satisfy a customer’s desire or need, whether material or intangible, and it is used by pet parents to prevent and treat pets’ dental health diseases it includes toothpaste & brushes, oral care solutions, foods & treats, dental chews, dental powder, medicines, equipment, and others.



Major indications are gum diseases, endodontic diseases, dental calculus, oral tumor, and others in various animal types such as dogs, cats, and others and are distributed via different channels such as veterinary hospitals and clinics, retail pharmacies, e-commerce, and others.



The growing prevalence of pet dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pet dental health market going forward.Pet dental disease refers to the disorders that impact the normal functioning of tissues supporting the teeth in pets, they are commonly used by a bacterial infection or oral injury and it includes inflammation of gums, gingivitis, periodontal, and others.



Pet dental health is commonly used in pet dental diseases to diagnose, maintain, monitor, and prevent of oral health of pets including teeth and oral tissues for their well-being.For instance, in August 2021, according to the survey published by Royal Veterinary College, a UK-based veterinary school, the RVC’s VetCompass Programme spearheaded the study, which is the largest ever to use anonymized veterinary health records to investigate dental disease in dogs.



The study comprised 22,333 canines that were tracked for a year to determine dental diseases in pets, which reveals every year, one out of every eight dogs (12.5%) suffers from dental illness. Furthermore, according to the report published in December 2021, by Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic, a US-based veterinary clinic, dogs are five times as likely than people to develop dental problems, whereas periodontal disease affects 80% of dogs over the age of three. Therefore, the prevalence of pet dental diseases is driving the growth of the pet dental health market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the pet dental health market.Major companies operating in the pet dental health market are focused on innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Bow Wow Labs, Inc, a US-based company operating in pet health, introduced, 4in1 enzymatic toothpaste gel and 4in1 toothbrush for oral care management in pets.The 4in1 Enzymatic Toothpaste Gel is made with natural components like aloe, manuka honey, sage, baking soda, parsley, and enzymes.



The 4in1 Enzymatic Toothpaste Gel is a gentle and soothing product made with just the best components which includes aloe, manuka honey, sage, baking soda, parsley, and enzymes that work together to support healthy gums, reduce plaque formation, eradicate dangerous germs, soothe gums, and freshen dogs’ breath.



In January 2022, Swedencare AB, Sweden-based pet healthcare acquired Innovet Pet for a total of €?100 million ($109.3 million). Through this acquisition, Swedencare aims to foothold in the Italian pet healthcare sector and strengthen its position in the pet health market. Innovet Pet is an Italian-based veterinary supplement such as dental health.



The countries covered in the pet dental health market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pet dental health market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pet dental health market statistics, including pet dental health industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pet dental health market share, detailed pet dental health market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pet dental health industry. This pet dental health market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466572/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________