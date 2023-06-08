New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nephrology Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466570/?utm_source=GNW

The global nephrology drugs market is expected to grow from $15.37 billion in 2022 to $16.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The nephrology drugs market is expected to reach $5.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.16%.



The nephrology drugs market consists of sales of invokana, phoslo, renvela, sensipar, and procrit drugs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Nephrology drugs, also known as renal drugs, refer to medicines related to the kidney’s care.These drugs are often related to high blood pressure and hypertension.



It is used to attempt to enhance kidney function and to slow the disease down, preventing it from doing further harm to the body.



North America was the largest region in the nephrology drug market in 2022.Europe will be the second-largest growing region in the nephrology drug market in 2022.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs used in nephrology drugs are antihypertensive agents, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, diuretics, ACE inhibitors, antidiabetic agents, and other drugs.Antihypertensive agents refer to a class of drugs used to treat high blood pressure.



Antihypertensive medications come in a wide variety and have several mechanisms of action for high blood pressure.These drugs are consumed through different routes of administration, such as oral, parenteral, and other routes of administration, it is distributed through hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.



And major end-users are hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end-users.



The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel the growth of the nephrology drugs market going forward. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) refers to damaged kidneys that are unable to filter blood as effectively as they should. because the kidney damage develops gradually over a lengthy period of time. Wastes could accumulate in the body as a result of this injury. Nephrology drugs are primarily used in the treatment of chronic kidney disease to enhance kidney function and slow the disease, preventing it from doing more harm to the body, so these factors boost the nephrology drug market. For instance, in July 2022, according to reports shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based health protection agency, it was estimated that in the US, more than 37 million people were diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, which is more common in people aged 65 years or older (38 percent). Furthermore, according to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, a Canada-based non-profit organization, 4 million Canadians are suffering from kidney diseases. 35 percent of diabetic patients are the leading cause of kidney failure. These numbers are expected to rise in the future. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease is driving the growth of the nephrology drug market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the nephrology drug market.Major companies operating in the nephrology drug market are innovating new products and drugs to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, Zydus Lifesciences Limited., an Indian-based pharmaceutical company, launched OxemiaTM (desidustat) for chronic kidney disease (CKD). It is an oral, small-molecule hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor with a convenient therapeutic option for the treatment of anemia. And approved by the Drug Controller General of India. in Phase III clinical trials It demonstrated good safety profiles, hepcidin downregulation, better iron mobilization, and a reduction in LDL-C in chronic kidney disease patients. Also, by providing treatment at a reasonable price and enhancing patients quality of life, this will lessen the burden of disease.



In December 2021, CSL Behring AG., a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Vifor Pharma AG for $11.7 billion. With this acquisition, CSL Behring AG expands, diversifies, and enriches its product portfolio by adding a high-quality, complementary range of nephrology products that address iron deficiency, among other conditions. Vifor Pharma AG., a Switzerland-based global pharmaceutical company that develops products and services for dialysis and nephrology.



The countries covered in the nephrology drug market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The nephrology drug market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides nephrology drug market statistics, including nephrology drug industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a nephrology drug market share, detailed nephrology drug market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the nephrology drug industry. This nephrology drug market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

