Benefitfocus Launches New Care Navigation Solution to Make it Easier for Individuals to Find High-Quality Health Care

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, a benefits administration company committed to helping organizations and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefit programs, today announced it is offering a new care navigation experience that leverages industry-leading data science to identify doctors who achieve improved health outcomes which, in turn, helps to lower health care claim costs for both employers and employees.



According to recent research, a primary factor influencing health care costs and outcomes is which doctor a patient sees. In fact, low-quality care accounts for 30% to 40% or more of annual per-employee benefit costs, and nearly one-quarter (23%) of employees receive an unnecessary procedure each time they seek care1.

Integrated within its benefits administration platform, Benefitfocus’ care navigation solution leverages a self-service doctor search tool powered by Garner DataPro and features one of the largest and most accurate datasets on doctor performance in the market. The platform independently analyzes medical records of more than 310 million patients using more than 500 metrics to generate a measure of which doctors are more likely to produce successful outcomes. It then provides employees with a simple, straightforward list of top-performing, in-network doctors nearby and with upcoming availability2. Individuals can also see a summary of patient reviews, as well as information on cost and quality metrics.

On average, companies that have leveraged Garner DataPro’s platform have seen a 27% reduction in average cost for episodes of care when employees saw a top-performing doctor3.

“Oftentimes, we think if we pick a hospital based on its rankings for a certain specialty, then we’ll get the best quality care,” said Tina Provancal, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Benefitfocus. “But the truth is, quality metrics can vary widely among individual physicians at the same hospital, which can make a huge difference. Benefitfocus’ care navigation solution takes the guesswork out of the selection process by leveraging data science to provide guidance based on those doctors that deliver high-quality, efficient care, making it easier for employers and employees to achieve better outcomes and lower costs.”

1 Statistics come from a combination of data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, CMS and Garner Health analysis of medical claims nationally during 2015-2021 plan years.

2 The care navigation solution and list of top-performing doctors do not replace a plan’s provider search tool and do not supersede applicable plan terms. The solution is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical diagnosis or treatment.

3 Percentage derived from Garner Health’s analysis of claims data for Garner Health’s clients comparing patients who used a Garner Top Provider versus patients who did not for the same care needs.



