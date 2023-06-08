New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemato Oncology Testing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466569/?utm_source=GNW

, Archerdx Inc., Arup Laboratories Inc., Asuragen Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Cepheid Inc., Entrogen Inc., CORE Diagnostics Inc., Genoptix Inc., GenPath Diagnostics, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc. and Siemens AG.



The global hemato oncology testing market is expected to grow from $2.79 billion in 2022 to $3.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.14%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hemato oncology testing market is expected to reach $5.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.53%.



The hemato oncology testing market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing sampling and diagnostic services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The hemato oncology testing market also includes the sales of consumables and instruments which are used to provide hemato oncology testing services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hemato oncology testing refers to a diagnostic test that is carried out to detect the presence of symptoms of blood disorders and blood cancers. These tests are used to diagnose anemia, infection, hemophilia, blood-clotting disorders, and leukemia.



North America was the largest region in the hemato oncology testing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products and services of hemato oncology testing are assay kits and reagents and services.Assay kits and reagents refer to instruments and chemicals that are used together to carry out analysis of certain substances.



The cancer types involved are leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and others which are tested by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and other technologies by hospitals, academic and research institutes, and other end-users.



The increasing incidence of hematologic cancer is expected to drive the growth of the hemato oncology testing market going forward.Hematologic cancer refers to a group of cancers that originate in the blood and affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system and includes diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.



These diseases can be reduced with an early diagnosis which can be achieved using hemato oncology testing.For instance, in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary health organization focusing on eliminating cancer, leukemia is estimated to affect 59,610 American and cause 23,710 deaths.



Furthermore, new patients of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are expected to affect 80,550 people in the United States and cause 20,180 deaths. As a result, the increasing prevalence of hematologic cancers is propelling the hemato oncology market forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hemato oncology testing market.Major companies operating in the hemato oncology testing market are introducing innovative products such as the Sysmex CLIA-validated liquid biopsy test to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Sysmex Inostics, a US-based biotechnology company launched a novel liquid biopsy test for the diagnosis of Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) in Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).The new product leverages targeted Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology.



The uniqueness of the product is that it is ultra-sensitive and detects even the slightest presence of cancer cells following initial therapy.



In January 2023, Merck & Co. Inc. a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Imago BioSciences, Inc. for $1.35 billion. With this acquisition, Merck continued its strategy of investing in its pipeline to strengthen its presence in the field of hematology. Imago BioSciences Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company developing diagnostic and therapeutic products for hemato oncology testing and other blood-related disorders.



The countries covered in the hemato oncology testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hemato oncology testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hemato oncology testing market statistics, including hemato oncology testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with hemato oncology testing market share, detailed hemato oncology testing market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hemato oncology testing industry. This hemato oncology testing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466569/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________