Anagram Scales Retail Media and Tech Operations Through the Expansion of its Executive Team

NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Anagram , the full-service media agency evolving how humans and brands connect to drive growth, announced the appointments of several new executives who will continue the agency’s growth in North America. Focused on designing marketing strategies that connect purchase pattern data with human behavior insight, this leadership team expansion aims to reinforce the agency’s retail media and analytics offering.



Anagram’s executive bench now includes:

Jeannie Chan | Head of Retail Media of Anagram, Jeannie will serve as the leader of retail media to offer clients the latest opportunities in retail marketplaces and beyond, not only at Anagram but also through other brands of ISPD network that Anagram belongs to. Jeannie comes to Anagram with extensive experience in the retail sector, including work with Walmart Media Group, Google, Goldbelly, and more.





| Head of Retail Media of Anagram, Jeannie will serve as the leader of retail media to offer clients the latest opportunities in retail marketplaces and beyond, not only at Anagram but also through other brands of ISPD network that Anagram belongs to. Jeannie comes to Anagram with extensive experience in the retail sector, including work with Walmart Media Group, Google, Goldbelly, and more. Jacob Dalton | VP, Head of Analytics; Jacob will set the strategy for analytics-driven insights to support clients’ media campaigns and develop comprehensive strategies and support for data-centric media efforts and campaign data extraction. Prior to joining Anagram, Jacob was the Senior Data Engineer at ISPD, the holding company Anagram belongs to, and the Director of Marketing Science for Conquer.





| VP, Head of Analytics; Jacob will set the strategy for analytics-driven insights to support clients’ media campaigns and develop comprehensive strategies and support for data-centric media efforts and campaign data extraction. Prior to joining Anagram, Jacob was the Senior Data Engineer at ISPD, the holding company Anagram belongs to, and the Director of Marketing Science for Conquer. Chris Cloney | VP, Head of Business Development for Anagram; Chris will oversee the agency's continued expansion and client development efforts. In his previous roles, Chris has been responsible for business development and playing an active role in empowering marketing teams to implement new and effective customer acquisition and lead generation strategies. Chris most recently served as the Director of Client Development at Catalyst and the Vice President of Business Development at Elite SEM.



This move will significantly benefit the agency as it continues to expand its offering of boutique experiences to clients. The new hires join the team with a wealth of experience in the agency and corporate world in different markets, having a strong track record of developing strategies centered on understanding human behavior to drive performance.

“Adding Jeannie, Jacob, and Chris allows Anagram to expand our capabilities and provide an even greater level of service to our existing and potential clients. We are delighted to welcome them to the team,” said Kristen Abramo, Managing Director of Anagram. “Our unique approach of combining local and global talent, coupled with strong processes, methodologies, and products, gives both Anagram and these new department heads the competitive market advantage to drive further growth in the US.”

“Today’s retail sector is rapidly expanding in its ability to help brands connect with customers in meaningful and results-oriented methods. With Anagram’s commitment to innovation, growth, and driving results, it was a natural fit,” said Jeannie Chan, Head of Retail Media at Anagram. “Retail media has rapidly become an invaluable tool for brands looking to reach their existing and new customers. I am confident that Anagram’s strategic network of resources and experts will help us elevate and maximize the potential of retail media and elevate the connection and relationship between brands and customers.”

In addition to expanding Anagram’s executive team, ISPD, the cognitive marketing network that Anagram belongs to, has appointed Colin Brown as the new Chief Operations Officer of ISPD Global, following his role as COO of ISPD’s omnichannel advertising platform in the US, Digilant .

In his prior role, Colin oversaw Digilant operations and played a key role in shaping the business into the company it is today. As COO of ISPD, Colin will focus on sharing best practices across markets, helping ISPD to scale its media and technology operations, and growing Anagram, the network’s media agency in the US and México.

The announcement of these new hires comes on the heels of ISPD’s annual financial results . The global cognitive marketing holding recorded consolidated net sales of €105.9 million in 2022 and €142.2 million on a pro forma basis, which represents a growth of 17% compared to 2021. With a positioning adapted to the major trends of its markets and a reinforced structuring of its organization, ISPD remains positive about the evolution of its activity in 2023.

More information regarding ISPD, Anagram, and their leadership teams can be found here .

About ISPD Global

We are ISPD, the marketing & communications specialists creating meaningful connections between people and brands based on a people-centric approach since 2009. We leverage cognitive science for strategic planning and execution and we pride ourselves in offering clients an unrivaled blend of expertise across multidisciplinary practices. Through our unique network of agencies – specializing in digital marketing, advertising, media, shopper marketing, gaming, and communications– we transform, build, and grow brands in markets across the world.

About Anagram

Anagram is a full-service media agency evolving how humans and brands connect to drive growth. We mix human understanding with evidence-based marketing to help brands navigate today’s fragmented media world. Part of ISPD, Anagram specializes in strategy, connections planning, media services, and measurement. Find Anagram online at anagramhq.com.