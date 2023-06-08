Arctic Wolf Customers Now Eligible for Significant Cyber Insurance Discounts From Cysurance

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that Cysurance, a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties, and certifies security solutions, has begun offering US-based Arctic Wolf customers that are enrolled in the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty the ability to purchase a $1 million fixed-fee cyber insurance policy for a highly-discounted price and without the need for an application.



Cysurance now offers eligible Arctic Wolf customers discounts of up to 80% compared to standard market rates because enrollees in the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty leverage multiple Arctic Wolf solutions that are powered by the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud. Ingesting over three trillion security events a week via its open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud unifies data from an organization’s endpoint, network, identity, cloud, and human security data sources, and enables businesses of virtually any size to quickly detect and respond to advanced threats, harden their overall security posture, and demonstrate the key security controls and operational security best practices demanded by cyber insurers.

“Working closely with Arctic Wolf over the past two years has allowed us to see first-hand the impact they make on advancing their customers’ cyber defense, and we have been able to demonstrate measurable improvements they drive in business resilience and security outcomes to our underwriting partners. This is why we are excited to announce today’s market-leading offering, exclusive to Arctic Wolf customers enrolled in the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty,” said Kirsten Bay, co-founder and chief executive officer, Cysurance. “Arctic Wolf’s innovative approach to Security Operations technology is unrivalled in the industry in its effectiveness, which is why we are confident in offering their customers best-in-class rates and coverage, without the need to complete an application.”

Arctic Wolf is a recognized leader in the security operations category, known for delivering innovative technology and security outcomes that delight its customers. In the last twelve months, the company has been named to CNBC’s Disruptor 50, the Forbes Cloud 100, and Fortune and Great Place to Work®’s Best Medium Workplaces. Arctic Wolf also has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the Managed Detection and Response market, based on 113 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of May 24, 2023.

“Ensuring business resilience is a key requirement to implementing an effective strategy to combat cyber risk, which is why we continue to see obtaining and retaining cyber insurance as a top-of-mind concern for many of our prospects and customers,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “We are excited that Cysurance is able to offer discounted rates to our customers, and the validation this represents for the effectiveness of our Security Operations Cloud and the advancements we continue to make in helping our customers end cyber risk.”

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

About Cysurance

Cysurance is a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties and certifies security solutions. Cysurance-certified partners meet the most stringent requirements demanded by underwriters of risks associated with hardware, software, infrastructure, and security services deployed by enterprises across all industries and geographies. Cysurance-certified offerings minimize vulnerabilities faced by public, private, and non-profit leaders. The company dynamically ensures adherence to the constantly evolving best practices for enterprise security, through an integrated ecosystem of solution providers who work seamlessly together to cost-effectively optimize the resilience of organizations. All insurance products and services are offered by Cysurance, a licensed producer.

