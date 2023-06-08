Chronus Health Appoints Dr. Ajit Singh as Chairman of the Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronus Health, Inc., a disruptor in point-of-care diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Dr. Ajit Singh as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.



Dr. Singh is currently a Partner at Artiman Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, serving on the Board of Directors of several life sciences and healthcare portfolio companies. He is also an Adjunct Professor in the School of Medicine at Stanford, where he teaches diagnostics and entrepreneurship. In addition, he is a member of the Board of Trustees of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Foundation.

“Ajit brings a wealth of knowledge to this position, based on his years of experience as an executive with deep domain knowledge in the diagnostics space,” said Anand Parikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Chronus Health. “Ajit's expertise will be instrumental in guiding Chronus Health as it continues to execute its plan of delivering a revolutionary, low-cost, real-time point-of-care blood diagnostics platform. His appointment reinforces our commitment to transforming diagnostics and healthcare globally.”

During his impressive career, Dr. Singh has held prominent leadership roles in several renowned organizations. He previously served as the global CEO of Siemens Oncology and Siemens Imaging Systems. Subsequently, he was the CEO of BioImagene, a cancer diagnostics startup acquired by Roche in 2010. Additionally, he served as the lead Director on the Board of Directors of Max Healthcare in India for 10 years and as Senior Advisor to the Tata Trusts Cancer program. He was also the Executive Chairman of Summer Bio, the largest COVID-19 testing lab in the U.S., which performed 20 million PCR-based tests during the pandemic, touting the shortest turnaround time and the lowest cost across the COVID-19 testing industry by developing a fully robotics-based lab from inception.

Dr. Singh has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Columbia University, a Master's Degree in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University, and a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Banaras Hindu University. He is the author of two books and holds five patents.

"I am honored and truly excited to join Chronus Health. Our global healthcare systems face many challenges, including inaccessibility of resources, aging populations, the increasing burden of chronic disease and escalating costs,” said Dr. Singh. “Chronus’ innovative platform has incredible potential to enable more efficient healthcare delivery models and improve outcomes across a broad range of clinical settings."

About Chronus Health

Chronus Health is a venture-backed healthcare company focused on improving the efficiency of care provision and clinical outcomes by enabling rapid point-of-care testing for common blood analytes. The company is developing a compact, easy-to-use blood testing device leveraging microfluidics, proprietary sensor technology, and machine learning to provide lab results in minutes. Chronus Health’s mission is to transform healthcare globally by unlocking diagnostics everywhere. Learn more at chronushealth.com.