Fogo de Chão Grows New York City Footprint With Expansion Into Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its third New York City location. The new restaurant is slated to open later this year at City Point, downtown Brooklyn’s mixed-use entertainment, shopping, and dining destination located at 445 Albee Square West.



The announcement for a location in Brooklyn supports the brand’s continued 15% annual restaurant growth across the United States. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 12 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets across the U.S. including Lynnwood, W.A., National Harbor, M.D., Woodland Hills, C.A., and Paramus, N.J. with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Ecuador as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan.

"Since opening in Manhattan 10 years ago, New Yorkers have warmly welcomed our brand and our differentiated dining experience," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Office of Fogo de Chão. "Following the recent opening and success of our Queens restaurant, we saw the growing demand for the culinary art of churrasco and knew we needed to prioritize opening in another borough soon. We’re looking forward to opening our third New York City location in the heart of Brooklyn at City Point."

Regina Myer, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership adds, “We are beyond thrilled that Fogo de Chão has selected City Point for the expansion of their New York City presence. Fogo de Chão’s experiential dining is an incredible addition to the largest mixed-use development in Downtown Brooklyn.”

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the Brooklyn restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements the local Brooklyn community. The location will feature an expansive dining room centered around a peninsula churrasco grill, offering guests a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A white Carrera marble Market Table is anchored at the front of the grill featuring seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

The restaurant located in City Point, Brooklyn’s largest food, shopping, and entertainment destination, marks the sixth location in New York, joined by restaurants in Queens, Manhattan, Huntington Station, Long Island, and White Plains. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.



About City Point

CITY POINT, the 1.8 million-square-foot retail, entertainment, residential, and office complex at the epicenter of Downtown Brooklyn, is the nexus of the rapidly growing neighborhood's creative energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and family-oriented community. The mixed-use development includes the largest food hall in Brooklyn, DeKalb Market Hall, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Trader Joe’s, and Target. Prince Street, the shopping corridor on street level, features a mix of local and national retailers including Lululemon, Joybird, McNally Jackson Books, and The Black Home, which are adjacent to the international retailer Primark.





Fogo de Chão’s new location in Brooklyn is set to open later this year at City Point.





The new Brooklyn restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around a peninsula churrasco grill.





Social gathering spaces will be layered throughout the Bar Fogo area, an ideal place to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour.





Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco- butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com





Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com

Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the Brooklyn location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines and $10 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails. Fogo.com





Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

Media Contact:

fogo@konnectagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1773e2f-7a1f-4983-878b-7ed76131faed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccd4ff64-9ab3-45fe-afca-95a0a7259c1f



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f180e506-41aa-4b72-a0da-c7b1d5f47e60



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4ab5074-6901-4b1f-b56c-8368697b9cfd



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eabaadd-a33e-4030-9f1f-00554beb2453



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f61ce1d-00ed-4c34-bd57-d219bd299e43



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0dafeb7-c1c7-4261-ba25-b9392d514b13