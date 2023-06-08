Drone Spraying Services Market is predicted to Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.7% to top a Market Size of US$ 1,942.9 Million by 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global drone spraying service provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global drone spraying services will achieve a valuation of US$ 213.7 million in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, demand for drone spraying services is expected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 24.7% and reach a market size of US$ 1,942.9 million by the end of 2033.

Drone spraying services have utility in various industries like agriculture, public administration, and others. The substantial rise in the agriculture sector and the increasing trend of agriculture automation have stimulated the demand for drone spraying services worldwide. Moreover, the market growth is supported after 2020 with the increasing spread of COVID-19. These drones are utilized for disinfecting public places.

Increasing demand for food owing to the rising population worldwide has stimulated the adoption of smart solutions which will be cost & time efficiently advantageous for the agriculture sector to enhance production capacity.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 24.7%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 26.0%

Pesticides spraying capitalized about 47.0% of share in application segment.

The global drone spraying services market growth was about 10.5% during 2018-2022.

“The growing popularity of disinfectant spraying services in public areas will boost the demand for drone spraying services,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The business environment in the drone spraying service market is highly competitive with the presence of both established and new market players in the industry. Mergers & Acquisitions and service launches are some key strategies are adopted by these market players to enhance their service portfolio and market share. Moreover, technological advancement will escalate the productivity of drones and further stimulate its demand for spraying services significantly.

Key Companies Profiled

Aerial drone solution

Agri Spray Drones

Astral Aerial Solutions

DC Geomatics

DJM Aerial Solutions

Drone Ag

Dropcopter

EagleHawk

Homeland Surveillance & Electronics, LLC

LahakX

My Drone Services Inc.

PrecisionHawk Services

Rantizo

Trimble Inc.

Unnati



Segmentation of the Drone Spraying Services Market

By Application: Pesticides Spraying Water Spraying Insecticides Spraying Others (not given elsewhere)

By End-use Industry: Agriculture Public Administration Others (not given elsewhere)

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



What differences can the drone spraying service report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the drone spraying service and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the drone spraying service

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key drone spraying services

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone spraying services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (pesticides spraying, water spraying, insecticides spraying and others (not given elsewhere)), end-use industry (agriculture, public administration and others (not given elsewhere)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

