Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Poised for Steady Growth and Projected to Reach US$ 103 Billion by 2032: Persistence Market Research

New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interposer and fan-out WLP market revenue totaled US$ 13.4 billion in 2022. From 2022 to 2033, global interposer and fan-out WLP demand is expected to rise at 22.6% CAGR. Total market value at the end of 2032 is likely to reach US$ 103 billion.

Demand for interposer and fan-out WLP is forecast to remain in consumer electronics sector. The target segment will progress at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Growing usage of interposers and fan-out WLP in automotive, consumer electronics, and defense sectors is expected to drive the global market swiftly. This is due to rising need for advanced and miniaturized consumer electronics products.

In the automotive industry, interposer and fan-out wafer-level packaging (WLP) is rapidly being employed to enable the creation of more modern and sophisticated electronic systems. The usage of the interposer and fan-out WLP helps to minimize the size and weight of electronic components while boosting performance and reliability.

Growing demand for more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems, which require high-performance, small, and low-power electronics will boost the market.

Military applications for interposer and fan-out WLP technology include high-performance and ruggedized electronic devices required for mission-critical operations. These technologies are used to make smaller and more power-efficient electronic devices.

Rising adoption of interposers and fan-out WLP for making electronic devices for military equipment such as communications systems, radar systems, and navigation systems is expected to fuel sales.

Key Takeaways from the Interposer and Fan-out WLP Market Report:

The global interposer and fan-out WLP market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 103 billion by 2032.

by 2032. By packaging technology, through-silicon vias segment is likely to expand at 22.5% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Based on end-user industry, consumer electronics segment is projected to thrive at 22.3% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. China interposer and fan-out WLP market is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 27.4 billion by 2032.

2032. The United States market size is expected to reach US$ 14.9 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Demand in Korea market is poised to surge at 23.1% CAGR .

. Japan market is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 18.5 billion by the end of 2032.

“Escalating demand for technologically advanced electronics products from various industries is expected to create a conducive environment for the expansion of the interposer and fan-out WLP market. To gain profits, key players need to offer advanced, compact and durable technologies for specific applications.” - says a Persistence Market Research (PMR) analyst

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Technology: (Through-silicon Vias, Interposers, Fan-out Wafer-level Packaging)

(Through-silicon Vias, Interposers, Fan-out Wafer-level Packaging) By Application: (Logic, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS/sensors, LED, Power Analog & Mixed Signal, RF, Photonics)

(Logic, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS/sensors, LED, Power Analog & Mixed Signal, RF, Photonics) By End-User Industry: (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Industrial Sector, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, Smart Technologies, Medical Devices)

Who is Winning?

Few of the leading players operating in this market include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corp., ASE, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Amkor Technology, United Microelectronics, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom Ltd., Intel Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG

These key market players are investing heavily in research and development. They are also showing interest in adopting strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their presence. For instance,

In February 2021, CrossSync PHY interposers were introduced by Teledyne LeCroy.

CrossSync PHY interposers were introduced by Teledyne LeCroy. In February 2018, to provide a System-in-Package (SiP) EDA solution to handle the difficulties in designing and validating Fan-Out Chip-on-Substrate (FOCoS) multi-die packages, Cadence Design Solutions, Inc. and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. collaborated.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the interposer and fan-out WLP market presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals market projections based on packaging technology (through-silicon vias, interposers, and fan-out wafer-level packaging), application (logic, imaging & optoelectronics, memory, MEMS/sensors, LED, power analog & mixed signal, RF, photonics), and end-user industry (consumer electronics, telecommunication, industrial sector, automotive, military & aerospace, smart technologies, and medical devices) across various regions.

