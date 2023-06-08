Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry - Global Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Challenges, and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global commercial unmanned aerial systems market for the oil and gas industry, highlighting the main market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth opportunities.

The report also outlines how the oil and gas industry meets relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through UAS solutions that positively impact the environment.

In 2022, the commercial UAS market for the oil and gas industry generated $186.2 million in revenue. The most relevant applications of commercial UAS for the oil and gas industry include construction monitoring, infrastructure inspection, emergency response, security, goods delivery, and environmental impact monitoring.

This study details representative companies, significant investments, and use cases of the past 2 years. It highlights UAS applications in the industry, the main competitors, and customers engaging with UAS technology throughout their operations.

Furthermore, it details representative partnerships and mergers and acquisitions and summarizes the regulatory framework of selected countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview and Scope of Analysis

UAS Applications in the 3 Stages of the Oil and Gas Industry

UAS Applications

Trends and Challenges

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Representative Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry

Regulatory Framework

Use Cases

Significant Venture Capital (VC) Investments

Significant M&A Activity

Significant Partnerships

Key Competitors and Customers

Meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - UAS for Offshore Operations

Growth Opportunity 2 - Emission Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 3 - Pipeline Inspection

