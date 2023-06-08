Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market Size and Share Revenue is Predicted to Reach 134.28 Million, Growing At a 7.79% of CAGR

Washington, DC, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Airport Sleeping Pods Market By Module (Single Nap Pod, Compact Nap Pod, Multiple Nap Pod, And Double Nap Pod), By End-User (Adult And Children), By Product (Shared Occupancy Sleeping Pods And Single Occupancy Sleeping Pods), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Airport Sleeping Pods Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 73.69 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 134.28 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.79% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Airport Sleeping Pods? How big is the Airport Sleeping Pods Industry?

Report Overview:

The global airport sleeping pods market size was worth around USD 73.69 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 134.28 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.79% between 2023 and 2030.

The airport sleeping pods industry deals with the production, distribution, and after-sales services related to airport sleeping pods. In recent times, the market has grown tremendously and is expected to continue the same trend in the near future. They are equipped with modern-age comforting amenities such as reclining chairs or beds along with charging ports to ensure that travelers at the airport can rest for some time during transit, delays, or layovers. The market mainly focuses on creating a relaxing service for passengers with dedicated space to sleep, nap, or simply relax in a private and secure setting. These pods offer comfort, convenience, and privacy allowing passengers to rejuvenate before the next flight. The industry is full of players that work on designing, installing, operating, and maintaining sleeping pods at airports.

Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Growth Factors

The global airport sleeping pods market is projected to grow with the increasing number of long layovers and flight delays. As the traveler rate across the globe has surged in recent times, the number of incidents related to flight delays, cancellations, or extended layovers has also increased in the same duration. Such incidents can be tiring for passengers who have already covered a large distance when traveling from other regions.

Sleeping pods provide much-needed comfort to such people. In addition to this, the rising number of budget-conscious travelers is another significant contributor to the market. Many people may not be comfortable with spending more money on booking a hotel outside the airport during long layovers due to the high associated cost. In such conditions, airport sleeping pods provide a cost-effective alternative. The convenience and time-saving options offered by the pods have become an excellent selling point in the industry. The passengers do not have to leave the airport premises and they can choose a service closer to the terminal which also acts in the favor of the market.

However, the global airport sleeping pods industry also deals with several growth restraints. There are serious regulatory and security concerns surrounding the use of sleeping pods at the airport. Companies that wish to supply their services at the airports must comply with the rules and regulations laid down by the airport authorities. Additionally, ensuring the safety of the sleeping pods, especially in areas with high security, can be challenging and may pose regulatory hurdles for their widespread adoption.

The growing number of airport facilities may open more doors for growth while proving cost-effectiveness and profitability could challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 73.69 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 134.28 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.79% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Sleepbox, GoSleep, Minute Suites, YOTELAIR, Napcabs, Podtime, SnoozeCube, JetQuay Suites, Zzzleepandgo, Snooze at My Space, Napcab, Sleep Lounge, Sleep 'n fly, Relax Zones, Snooze Project, Sleep Pods, Hush Experience, SleepBox by AirPod, Napbox, Sleeping in Airports, AirDreams, Airport Pod, The Zleep Hotel, Sleeping Pods by MetroNaps. Key Segment By Module, By End-User, By Product, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global airport sleeping pods market is segmented based on module, end-user, product, and region.

Based on module, the global market segments are single nap pod, compact nap pod, multiple nap pod, and double nap pod. In 2022, the industry generated the highest revenue in the single nap pod segment. These types of pods are designed for individual use and can accommodate one person at a given time. They are typically equipped with either a reclining chair or a bed that is comfortable and sufficient for one person. Compact nap pods, although similar to single nap pods, are designed to optimize space efficiency. The footprint may be compact but they are extremely comfortable to lie in. Double nap pods and multiple nap pods are manufactured to accommodate more than one person and they have a larger area of resting. The price of using sleeping pods designed by NapCabs ranged between 10 to 15 EUR.

Based on end-user, the airport sleeping pods industry segments are adult and children. The segment is dominated by the former section of users influenced by multiple factors. For instance, an analysis of traveler demographics indicated that the majority of the travelers are adults which includes business travelers, solo travelers, and leisure travelers. They generally tend to have long-duration layovers and may be in need of comfortable resting space. The high privacy concerns in adults are another contributor to the segmental revenue since they prefer to sleep or lie down in secluded spaces. Furthermore, business travelers may use the space for work purposes and hence might need a quiet place to finish up the work. A report by Condor Ferries explains that the US witnesses more than 1.3 million people traveling for business purposes every day.

Based on product, the global market segments are shared occupancy sleeping pods and single occupancy sleeping pods.

The global Airport Sleeping Pods market is segmented as follows:

By Module

Single Nap Pod

Compact Nap Pod

Multiple Nap Pod

Double Nap Pod

By End-User

Adult

Children

By Product

Shared Occupancy Sleeping Pods

Single Occupancy Sleeping Pods

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Airport Sleeping Pods market include -

Sleepbox

GoSleep

Minute Suites

YOTELAIR

Napcabs

Podtime

SnoozeCube

JetQuay Suites

Zzzleepandgo

Snooze at My Space

Napcab

Sleep Lounge

Sleep 'n fly

Relax Zones

Snooze Project

Sleep Pods

Hush Experience

SleepBox by AirPod

Napbox

Sleeping in Airports

AirDreams

Airport Pod

The Zleep Hotel

Sleeping Pods by MetroNaps.

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Airport Sleeping Pods market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.79% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Airport Sleeping Pods market size was valued at around US$ 73.69 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 134.28 million by 2030.

The airport sleeping pods market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing passenger traffic across the globe.

Based on module segmentation, a single nap pod was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on product segmentation, shared occupancy sleeping pods were the leading product in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The global airport sleeping pods market is expected to witness surging growth in North America mainly driven by the existing high demand for the sleeping pods at some of the busiest airports of the US and Canadian regions, with the former registering millions of footfalls every day. Additionally, the presence of several companies making breakthrough contributions in the industry could also assist the regional market.

Growth in the European territory is a result of increasing tourism in the regions of Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and other economies. This has caused the regional airport authorities to invest in improving the passenger travel experience by deploying sleeping pods. Furthermore, the rise in investments in terms of monetary and non-monetary resources to improve Europe’s aviation sector could also benefit the regional market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow owing to the initiatives underta

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2022, Vienna Airport unveiled its first sleeping pods available on rest at its T3 terminal. The pods are provided by the startup Zzzleepandgo

In February 2022, the Zurich Airport became home to the largest capsule hotel in all of Europe

