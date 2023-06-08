Tingo Group Engages Independent Counsel to Conduct Review of Assertions Made in Short-Seller Report

MONTVALE, N.J., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) (“Tingo” or the “Company”), a profitable and fast growing fintech and agri-fintech company, today announced that it has engaged White & Case LLP, a leading international law firm, to conduct an independent review reporting to its independent directors concerning allegations contained in a report published by short seller Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) on June 6, 2023.



Prior to today’s appointment of White & Case LLP, the Company had commenced its own review to confirm, among other things, the number of farmers on Tingo Mobile and the Nwassa platform, the relationships with its contracted cooperatives, the relationship with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, and the Company’s cash balances.

Consequently, the Company continues to refute the allegations and misinformation contained in the Hindenburg report. A self-described short seller, Hindenburg has a disclosed economic incentive to negatively influence the Company’s share price.

The Company strongly believes it is in shareholders’ best interests to allow White & Case’s independent review to be carried out unhindered and it is committed to protecting its integrity. As such, the Company intends to make no further comment on Hindenburg’s allegations until the review has been completed.

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is a global Fintech and Agri-Fintech group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Tingo Group's wholly owned subsidiary, Tingo Mobile, is the leading Agri-Fintech company operating in Africa, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, including a 'device as a service' smartphone and pre-loaded platform product.

