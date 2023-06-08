New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infection Control Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466555/?utm_source=GNW

The global infection control market is expected to grow from $112.71 billion in 2022 to $119.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The infection control market is expected to reach $15.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.46%.



The infection control market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as environmental infection control, hand hygiene services, isolation precautions, and safe injection practice services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Infection control refers to the practice of preventing or halting the spread of illnesses in healthcare settings and other environments where the risk of infection is high. It provides a high level of protection for patients, medical personnel, and others in healthcare settings and prevents the one-to-one transmission of communicable diseases.



North America was the largest region in the infection control market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products and services used in infection control are disinfectors, sterilization, equipment, consumables and accessories, and services.Disinfectors refer to all of the company’s endoscope disinfector products and standard accessories taken as a whole.



It is distributed through direct tender, retail sales, and third-party distributors, and used in various applications, such as surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes, and other applications. The major end users included hospitals and clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life sciences industry, the food industry, and other end users.



The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to propel the growth of the infection control market.Healthcare-associated infections, also known as hospital-acquired infections, refer to one that is contracted while a patient is there or in another healthcare facility.



These infections include bloodstream infections linked to central-line catheter-associated urinary tract infections.Infection control prevents hospital-acquired infections from one-to-one transmission of communicable diseases through high-level services, hygiene and sterilization services, so the ease factor boosts the infection control market.



For instance, in May 2022, according to the reports by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health agency, more than 24% of patients worldwide were affected by healthcare-associated infections in 2022. Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based government agency, in the US, there were estimates that hospital-acquired infections accounted for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year, and additionally, 32% of all healthcare-acquired infections in the US by 2022. These numbers are expected to rise in the future. Therefore, the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections drives the infection control market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the infection control market.Major companies operating in the infection control market are innovating new products and drugs to sustain their position in the market.



In May 2020, Esco Micro Private Limited., a Singapore-based infection control device company, launched the Esco CelCulture CO2 Incubator with High Heat Sterilization (CCL-HHS) with unique features such as heat-resistant sensors, a temperature fail-safe system, and a watchdog failure mode. This innovative product uses a dry heat sterilization method at 180°C that successfully destroys ordinarily resistant fungi, bacterial spores, and vegetative cells that may contaminate the workstation. This sterilization cycle is more convenient because it eliminates the need to remove chamber components during sterilization and finishes within twelve hours, leaving the chamber cool and dry.



In June 2021, STERIS plc., a UK-based medical device company, acquired Cantel Medical Corporation., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisitions, STERIS Plc diversified its range of infection prevention and procedure products and services for a broader variety of customers. Cantel Medical Corporation., a US-based medical device company, provides infection prevention products and services, primarily to endoscopy and dermatology patients.



The countries covered in the infection control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



