Temporary Power Market Projected to Reach USD 12.0 Billion by 2032, at a 11% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Temporary Power Market Research Report Information by Fuel Type, Region, Generator Rating, and End User - Forecast Till 2032”, the global Temporary Power market research predicts that the market is likely to bolster substantially during the review era from 2023 to 2032 at a substantial growth rate of around 11%. The reports further predict that the Temporary Power market size will be nearly USD 12.0 Billion by the end of 2032.

Temporary power refers to an excellent energy source that offers electricity during blackouts and outages.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Temporary Power includes players such as:

Diamond Environmental Services

Smart Energy Solutions

Aggreko Ltd

Cummins Inc

Trinity Power Rentals

Energy Solutions

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

Rental Solutions & Services LLC

Kohler Co., Inc

United Rentals, Inc

Emp-Power, Inc

APR Energy PLC

Among others.



Temporary Power Market Drivers

The global Temporary Power industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the aging of power infrastructure. Furthermore, the factors such as the adoption of temporary power to offer undisrupted power, unique electricity needs, growth of construction activities, the need for constant electricity, and rising industry & commercial activities are also anticipated to have a positive impact on the performance of the market over the coming years.

Temporary Power Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated. Furthermore, factors such as the rise of covid 19 disruptions, higher risk of intermittency, and climatic changes are also likely to restrict the development of the market over the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 12.0 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 11% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Fuel Type, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Strict government regulations for opting the energy-efficient solutions Key Market Dynamics Increasing construction activities and the aging power infrastructure





Temporary Power Market COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Temporary Power market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Temporary Power Market Segment Analysis

Among all the fuel types, the diesel segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for temporary power over the assessment period. The main aspect causing a surge in the segment's performance is the easy availability of fuel. Furthermore, factors such as high efficiency and lower cost of this fuel are also projected to enhance the segment's performance over the assessment period. In addition, diesel finds various applications in the manufacturing and production sectors and is also likely to catalyze the growth of the segment over eth coming years.

Among all the generator ratings, the above 600 kW segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for temporary power over the assessment period. The main aspect causing a surge in the segment's performance is the numerous applications needing heavy equipment operation, which need high power consumption.



Among all the end-use sectors, the Utility segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for temporary power over the assessment period. The main aspect causing a surge in the segment's performance is emerging economies' lack of electricity supply. Various sectors using the services include sewage, transportation, telecommunication, and other activities. Furthermore, the factors such as frequent cases of power failure, the rise in redevelopment projects in remote areas, and poor infrastructure are some factors likely to fuel market growth further. On the contrary, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the review timeframe.

Temporary Power Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Temporary Power is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global Temporary Power Market over the coming years. The region has the US and China as the leading growth contributors. The main parameter supporting the regional market expansion is the escalating demand for power and power conservation capacity. Furthermore, the aging power grid infrastructure in these regions is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the regional market over the assessment period.



The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global Temporary Power industry over the coming years. The region has China and India as the leading growth contributors. The main parameter supporting regional market expansion is rising industrialization. Furthermore, the factors such as increasing capacity expansion, growing industrialization, poor grid infrastructure, scarcity of power, increase in industrial & commercial loads, need for renewable clubbed with temporary power during peak demand, ongoing development activities in various sectors, and an increasing number of renewable energy projects are also likely to have a positive impact on the development of the regional market over the review era.

The European regional market for Temporary Power is anticipated to secure the second position globally over the assessment period. The escalated demand for temporary power across the region.

